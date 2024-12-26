Indiana bands and solo artists will span the globe in 2025

Rapper and Pike High School alum Mark Battles plans to perform on four continents in 2025, leading the way for an impressive year in touring mapped out by Indiana artists.

His shows in North America, Europe, Africa and Australia will promote “My Brothers Keeper,” an album set for release on Jan. 27.

Durand Jones & the Indications, a soul collective founded on the Bloomington campus of Indiana University in 2012, will nearly rival Battles’ globetrotting by visiting three continents (North America, Europe and Australia).

And the Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band and Otis Gibbs—a pair of roots acts from Indiana with years of experience playing overseas—are headed to Europe once again. If an ability to connect with distant audiences suggests a healthy music community, our state is in good shape heading into the new year.

Check out the 2025 itineraries of 10 Indiana acts (in alphabetical order):

Mark Battles: It’s safe to say that career management by Indianapolis native and hip-hop mogul Kevin “Coach K” Lee has helped to broaden Battles’ horizons. Lee is co-founder of Atlanta-based Quality Control Music, a company that fostered the careers of Migos, Lil Baby and Lil Yachty. On Dec. 21, Battles announced more than 25 shows in North America, seven in Europe, four in Africa and four in Australia. For more information, visit instagram.com.

Dizgo: This Bloomington-based jam band will perform in more than a dozen states as part of its 2025 “Outer Space” tour. On Feb. 8, Dizgo will perform at Broad Ripple’s Vogue venue. For more information, visit dizgoband.com.

Otis Gibbs: This singer-songwriter who grew up in Wanamaker has spent recent weeks recording an album in the historic Columbia Studio A (where Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly and Elvis Costello made records) in Nashville. In February and March, Gibbs will play eight shows in the Netherlands and Belgium. For more information, visit otisgibbs.com.

Trevor Jackson: In 2005, this Indianapolis native portrayed Young Simba in a touring production of “The Lion King” musical as an 8-year-old. Jackson will embark on an eight-date U.S. tour to promote 2024 EPs titled “He Don’t Know” and “Heads Up,” beginning Jan. 16 in Dallas and wrapping up Feb. 2 in Los Angeles. Indianapolis-based rapper Parris LaDame will appear on selected dates of the tour. For more information, visit officialtrevorjackson.com.

Durand Jones & the Indications: In 2024, Indications drummer-vocalist Aaron Frazer issued a solo album titled “Into the Blue,” and vocalist Jones issued a solo album titled “Wait Til I Get Over” in 2023. The band is back together in 2025, playing shows in Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia and six European countries between March 1 and July 6. For more information, visit durandjonesandtheindications.com.

Leisure Hour: This Muncie-based trio made up of Grace Dudas, Raegan Gordon and Isaiah Neal signed to Seattle-based label PNWK Records this year. In March, Leisure Hour will travel to Boise, Idaho, to play Treefort Music Fest, a five-day event featuring Built to Spill and Bright Eyes among its headliners. For more information, visit instagram.com.

Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band: On Dec. 20, this Brown County-based trio released a cover of L.C. Ulmer song “Roundin’ Up Girls All Day.” The Big Damn Band has dates throughout the Southeast during the first part of 2025 and will spend July 4-5 playing festivals in the Netherlands. For more information, visit bigdamnband.com.

Six Foot Blonde: In 2024, this Bloomington-based band issued debut album “Ask Me How I Am” and signed to Los Angeles-based booking agency Wasserman. Six Foot Blonde’s 2025 schedule includes three Colorado shows in March. For more information, visit sixftblonde.com.

Wishy: Three of the biggest online platforms for music news and criticism included this Indianapolis-based band on best-of-2024 albums lists. Stereogum ranked “Triple Seven,” Wishy’s debut album, at No. 11 among all 2024 releases. Consequence ranked the album at No. 46, and Paste ranked the album at No. 50. In February, Wishy will share a bill with acts such as Slowdive and Soccer Mommy at Boston’s Something in the Way festival. On May 16, Wishy will share a bill with Beach House and Car Seat Headrest at Salt Lake City’s Kilby Block Party festival. For more information, visit wishyband.com.

The Wldlfe: Founded by musicians who attended Orangehaus Music Business Camp at Anderson University, this band issued an album titled “Heaven is a Place, 2024” in August. The Wldlfe will launch a tour Jan. 29 in Madison, Wisconsin, and finish the 11-state trek Feb. 16 in Birmingham, Alabama. For more information, visit thewldlfe.com.