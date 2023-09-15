Indiana business leaders form coalition to boost civic engagement

Some of Indiana’s largest employers are coming together to address what it calls the state’s neglect of civic education, its declining college-going rate and a low voter registration and turnout rate compared with other states.

Eli Lilly and Co., Cummins Inc., Salesforce, and Elanco Animal Health are among the companies that have joined the Indiana Business Alliance for Civics, a group whose goal is to “amplify civic engagement and education with the Hoosier business community.”

The nonpartisan alliance, part of the Indiana Bar Foundation’s Civics Coalition, is set to officially launch Monday at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

The alliance is seeking to improve civic education in a state that ranks among the bottom nationally when it comes to voter registration and turnout, according to the 2021 Indiana Civic Health Index. It plans to attack the problem in multiple ways, including civic education for students in addition to programs for adults, in part through their workplaces.

The state has recently taken some steps to boost civic education. Former state Rep. Tony Cook, an educator, said he has “been appalled” by Indiana students scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress exam, more commonly known as the Nation’s Report Card, that measures overall student success in the K-12 education system.

So in 2021, Cook’s last year in office, he authored a bill that requires middle school students in Indiana to take a one-semester civics course before starting high school. That legislation also led to the creation of the Indiana Civics Education Committee, a body of 16 members that includes four state lawmakers.

But the alliance aims to go farther. It will provide resources to businesses and facilitate connections among interested parties in Indiana, said Nathan Botsch, Indiana State Director for Business for America, the national not-for-profit and nonpartisan organization leading the alliance. Business for America is operating under the umbrella of the Indiana Civics Coalition, a project of the Indiana Bar Foundation.

“If you are a business owner, you are most likely worried about making payroll at the end of the month and keeping the lights on and [are] less focused on these issues—in part because you don’t have the time,” Botsch said. “What we are seeing is more and more businesses are caring about these issues. They want to be part of a solution.”

Cook is now doing webinars and seminars with Business for America and the Indiana civics coalition during which he talks about different ways that businesses can connect with their local schools and school districts to try to help improve their civics education offerings and be a resource.

And earlier this year, Business for America CEO Sarah Bonk conducted a lunch and learn for Cummins on the topic of the separation of powers and the basic three branches of government. While participation wasn’t mandatory, about 300 employees attended, which Botsch said demonstrated the “demand and desire” for civic engagement.

Alliance members will be encouraged to recruit additional businesses representing diverse industries and locations, to speak at events, participate in earned media and build partnerships with schools.

The IBAC joins similar efforts already underway.

The Indiana Citizen, a nonpartisan, not-for-profit platform with the goal of increasing civic engagement, is operated by the Indiana Citizen Education Foundation, a not-for-profit charity co-founded by Bill and Ann Moreau.

The Indiana Civic Health Index, a project of Indiana University Northwest, issues reports that identify trends relating to the civic engagement of Hoosiers. Its 2021 report found that teachers are not given the opportunity to attend high-quality professional development workshops due to a lack of funding or the opportunity not existing.