Indiana Chamber cautions against placing property tax burden on business

While state lawmakers continue to push for significant property tax reforms, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce said a top priority this legislative session will be to ensure those changes don’t shift the tax burden unduly onto businesses.

The 2025 legislative session kicked off Wednesday. In a Thursday news release, the chamber also said it would push for proposals its members believe will improve Hoosiers’ quality of life, and in turn, attract and retain the state’s workforce.

The chamber’s priorities were born out of a member survey that led to the creation of its 2035 plan. Its full list of positions has been posted online.

Property taxes

Property tax reform was a key campaign promise of Gov.-elect Mike Braun. His proposal included additional homestead deductions and tax bill increase caps with targeted relief for seniors, low-income residents and families.

However, concerns exist about whether significant cuts would result in drops in local government funding or if other tax groups would pick up the burden.

The chamber said it will be pushing for reforms that make sense for all Hoosiers. It will also be seeking business-conducive measures following its tax study released in September that detailed potential competitive disadvantages.

“Providing business personal property tax relief will lower the cost of capital for businesses, supporting existing industries and positioning Indiana as a more competitive destination for investments,” president and CEO Vanessa Green Sinders said in a written statement.

Senate Republicans said Wednesday that property tax relief will be their top priority, and Senate Bill 1 is expected to include significant language from Braun’s plan.

Economic development

The chamber supported two specific components of Braun’s economic development policy: the creation of a state office of entrepreneurship and further regional expansion of economic development initiatives.

To spread the economic development wealth, Braun’s agenda said it would incentivize private investment in rural areas in part with workforce development tax credits and create a new IEDC entrepreneurship and innovation office focused on small businesses.

The chamber also emphasized the need to establish reliable energy availability that spans different energy forms. As for water, it supported establishing financial incentives and economic policies for new utility infrastructure and pursuing a comprehensive assessment of water resource needs.

This is important especially as the state persuades more utility-intensive industries, such as data centers, to establish operations here.

Quality of life

The chamber, similar to other business-focused organizations and legislators, also listed several measures to improve Hoosiers’ overall quality of life.

Key among them is access to affordable child care, which has grown to be a significant workforce issue across the state. A September study estimated Indiana loses out on $4.22 billion annually in economic productivity and tax revenue due to a lack of child care availability.

Other goals include lowering health care costs, adding more road funding sources and investing in workforce development programs.