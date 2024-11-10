Indiana hits record low for nonfatal workplace injuries, illnesses

Indiana saw the lowest rate of nonfatal injuries and illnesses in state history in 2023, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Indiana Department of Labor said data from the bureau’s Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses, or SOII, show an estimated 2.6 injuries or illnesses per 100 full-time workers in Indiana.

That estimate marks the lowest rate in the Indiana history and the ninth consecutive year the rate has been below 4.0.

“These decreasing rates show how employers across the Hoosier state realize the importance of safety training and its impact in the workplace,” Indiana Department of Labor Commissioner David Redden said in a news release. “We encourage all businesses to continue to follow OSHA safety standards and take advantage of continual safety education for all workers.”

The SOII program was implemented in 1992, and Indiana reached a high of 11.3 injuries or illnesses in 1994. The state has seen a steady 77% decline since then.

Thirteen industries in Indiana saw decreases in their nonfatal injury and illness rates last year, while six saw increases, including agriculture; forestry, fishing and hunting; manufacturing; and transportation and warehousing.

Indiana’s full 2023 SOII data collection report can be found here.