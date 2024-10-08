Indiana Sports Corp. names organizing committee for 2026 Final Four

The Indiana Sports Corp. on Thursday announced the names of those who will serve on the Local Organizing Committee for the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four in Indianapolis.

The LOC will be co-chaired by Indianapolis Deputy Mayor of Neighborhood Engagement Judith Thomas and Nate Feltman, owner and CEO of IBJ Media, which publishes Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside INdiana Business and Indiana Lawyer.

Thomas, an architect, formerly served as president of the Madam Walker Legacy Center and as director of convention services for Visit Indy.

Feltman, owner of the Indiana Liquor Group, is former Indiana secretary of commerce and serves on several local civic and business boards, including the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation, Indy Chamber, Liberty Fund and the Indiana University Alumni Association.

The 2026 Men’s Final Four is scheduled for April 4-6 at Lucas Oil Stadium, marking the ninth time Indianapolis will host the event.

Here’s a rundown of the others chosen for the LOC leadership team, which is made up of five divisions:

Education Division

– Latha Ramchand, chancellor, Indiana University Indianapolis

– Claire Fiddian-Green, president & CEO, Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation

– Frederick Yeakey, chief partnership officer, Providence Cristo Rey High School

Innovation Division

– Kelli N. Jones, co-founder, Sixty8 Capital and Be Nimble Foundation

– Scott Kraege, managing partner, Ivy Ventures

– Bill Soards, president, AT&T Indiana

Stakeholder Relations Division

– Dave Neff, CEO, Boilermaker Alliance

– Dennis Dye, executive vice president, Shiel Sexton

– Angela Smith Jones, associate vice president for state relations, Indiana University

Outreach Division

– Jeff Robinson, managing director of marketing, Visit Indy

– Ashley Gurvitz. community engagement professional

– Ron Stiver, president, System Health Solutions, Indiana University Health

Tournament Experience Division

– Courtney Rissman, director of events & public spaces, Downtown Indy, Inc.

– Kelley Ford, associate commissioner of basketball & analytics, Horizon League.