Indiana Supreme Court justices appear to survive retention challenge

The three Indiana Supreme Court justices on Tuesday’s ballot appeared to survive a retention vote despite a social media campaign to oust them because of their ruling in support of the Legislature’s near-total abortion ban.

With 47% of the statewide voted counted Tuesday night, each of the three justices—Chief Justice Loretta Rush and Justices Mark Massa and Derek Molter—were favored for retention by at least 55 percent of the voters.

No Supreme Court justice has lost a retention vote since the process was instituted in 1970.

While the ouster campaign wasn’t successful, it did seem to significantly reduce the percentage of favorable votes justices typically receive. Usually, around 65% to 70% of voters favor their retention.

Molter, the court’s youngest justice, was a particular target of the opposition because he wrote the court opinion that upheld the near-total abortion ban that the Republican-dominated Legislature voted into law in 2023.

The law bans abortion in Indiana, with a few, narrow exceptions. Abortions are only allowed in cases involving fatal fetal abnormalities, to preserve the life and physical health of the mother, and in cases of rape or incest up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.

In the 4-1 ruling upholding the ban, Molter wrote that “Article 1, Section 1 (of the Indiana Constitution) protects a woman’s right to an abortion that is necessary to protect her life or to protect her from a serious health risk, but the General Assembly otherwise retains broad legislative discretion for determining whether and the extent to which to prohibit abortions.”

Rush and Massa concurred with that opinion. The state’s two other supreme court justices weren’t on the ballot this year.

While some voters pushed for the justices’ ouster, the Indiana State Bar Association expressed its support for the judges. Also, a political action committee was formed by former justices and prominent attorneys to push for the justices’ retention.