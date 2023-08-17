Indianapolis-based developer seeking to build about 300 houses in Whitestown

An Indianapolis-based developer has submitted plans to build a community of about 300 houses south of downtown Whitestown.

Gradison Land Development Inc. is looking to build Windswept Farms on 160 acres south of the intersection of County Road 425 South and County Road 700 East.

Traditional single-family homes would be built on the east side of County Road 700 East, while villa-style homes marketed toward empty nesters are planned on the west side of the road.

A wooded area with wetlands on the southern end of the site would be preserved with trails built for residents. Plans call for about 78 acres of open space throughout Windswept Farms.

“Our goal is to try to build a development that’s going to bring people together and get people out in the community and walk around,” said Adam Mears, an attorney representing Gradison Land Development. “This will be a great benefit with that large wooded area.”

Mears told the plan commission that Gradison has not selected a builder for the project.

The traditional single-family homes would range from about 1,560 square feet to 3,010 square feet, while the villa-style homes would be about 1,150 square feet to 1,700 square feet. The expected price range for houses at Windswept Farms was not disclosed in the plans.

If its plans are approved, the company hopes to begin construction next year, with the first houses being completed in 2025. The entire project would take about five to seven years to build to completion.

An existing house and barn would be incorporated into the development.

The plan commission voted unanimously to favorably recommend rezoning the land from low-density single-family residential (R1) and low-density single-family and two-family residential (R2) to the medium-density single-family and two-family residential zone (R3).

R3 zoning in Whitestown allows for 1.85 homes per acre. The proposal will head to the Whitestown Town Council for consideration.

Area residents who spoke at Monday night’s meeting expressed concerns about the project’s density, its impact on the wooded area, additional runoff into a wetland area that could cause issues with a nearby stream and how the project would affect roads and infrastructure in the area.

The site is neighbored by Atlanta-based Pulte Homes’ Harvest Park subdivision to the south and west, and Indianapolis-based M/I Homes of Indiana’s Heritage subdivision to the north and west.