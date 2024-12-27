Indianapolis-based Loy Instrument acquired by Texas company

Indianapolis-based process control and industrial combustion company Loy Instrument Inc. is under new ownership. The company has been acquired by Houston-based Relevant Industrial LLC, the companies announced this week.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Loy Instrument was founded in 1937 and provides process control, combustion, and industrial services for a variety of industries, including aerospace, pharmaceutical and manufacturing.

Loy, which has about 40 employees, is based at 8455 30th St. in Indianapolis and also has offices in Fort Wayne, Cleveland and Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Relevant said in a news release that the acquisition not only brings an experienced team of engineers, service professionals and field technicians on board but also expands the company’s footprint into Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan.

“The addition of Loy Instrument’s expertise strengthens our ability to tackle complex challenges in combustion and process control, providing even greater value to our customers,” Relevant CEO John Carte said. “We’re excited to welcome this exceptional team into the Relevant family and look forward to driving innovation together.”

Relevant did not specify how many Loy Instrument employees were joining the company through the acquisition. A request for more information from Inside INdiana Business was not returned.

“Joining Relevant Industrial is an exciting step for Loy Instrument, our employees, and our customers,” Loy Instrument President Ken Bradway said in the release. “Together, we’ll leverage our combined expertise and resources to expand our capabilities and continue delivering exceptional solutions to the industries we serve.”

Relevant Industrial was founded in 2010 and is a provider of industrial equipment and engineered solutions.

The company has locations in Alabama, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, Texas and Wisconsin.

In November, Relevant acquired Control Specialists LLC, a provider of process instrumentation, control systems and specialized industrial services based in Evansville.