Indianapolis-based Proteus Discovery Group expands with acquisition of Novitas Data

Indianapolis-based legal services Proteus Discovery Group on Monday announced that it has acquired Portland, Oregon-based Novitas Data.

The acquisition doubles Proteus’ employment ranks and expands its service offerings with advanced forensics, eDiscovery technology and coast-to-coast geographic coverage, according to the company.

In an email, Proteus co-founder and CEO Ray Biederman said that with Novitas, Proteus had acquired one of the original eDiscovery services companies in the country and doubled its headcount, adding 20 employees with the acquisition.

With the deal, which is valued at $2.4 million, Proteus also added three strategic geographic locations. (Atlanta, Phoenix, and Portland, Oregon) and what Biederman described as “cutting edge forensic cell phone collection technology.”

“We are thrilled to bring Novitas into the Proteus family,” Biederman said in a press release. “This acquisition broadens our service offerings and geographic reach, allowing us to be more adaptable to our clients’ changing needs. We are excited to add additional subject matter experts who are committed to delivering clients with the excellent work product and experience on which Proteus prides itself.”

Proteus was founded in 2015 by four former attorneys at Barnes & Thornburg who focused on organic growth in the Midwest and through eDiscovery technology partnerships with industry-leaders like Relativity.

The company advertises itself as a legal services and consulting firm specializing in information governance, e-discovery and document review.

The company finished fourth on IBJ’s Fast 25 list last year, based on revenue growth of 317% over three fiscal years. It reported revenue of $6.79 million in 2022.

In its acquisiton announcement, the company said Novitas’ infrastructure combined with Proteus’ deep experience, eDiscovery solutions, and client service bolsters the combined company’s offerings to provide clients with a cost-effective solution for managing eDiscovery and information governance data.

Co-Founder and CEO of Novitas Rob Oliver, who will assume the role of vice president at Proteus, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition.

“The alignment between our companies’ vision and culture is really strong. I am excited to add Novitas’ time tested expertise to the Proteus team. Together, we will enrich our client’s experience and continue to innovate in the eDiscovery space,” Oliver said in a press release.