Indianapolis Department of Public Works director to depart in December

Brandon Herget, director of the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, will vacate his role in December after nearly two years in the job.

Herget began the year-end report to the Indianapolis City-County Council Public Works Committee on Thursday evening by acknowledging “the elephant in the room.”

“This will be my last committee hearing serving as the director of the Department of Public Works,” he said. Later he added, “It’s bittersweet, but I’m incredibly proud of the work that this team has done and incredibly grateful for the opportunity.”

The DPW is the city’s largest department by budget and second largest in terms of workforce. A city spokesperson told IBJ that Herget’s successor will be named after the outgoing director’s last day, which is slated for Dec. 2.

Throughout the meeting, councilors and staff thanked Herget for his time as head of the department and referenced his desire to spend more time with family.

He joined the city-county in 2019 as policy director for the council, a role he held for more than three years. Mayor Joe Hogsett tapped then-DPW director Dan Parker to become his chief of staff in 2022, after which Herget took on the leadership role.

Zach Adamson, a former councilor unseated in the 2023 primary election who now works as the DPW council liaison, presented Herget with a street sign bearing his name.

“I know you’re leaving us to spend more time with your family, which we love but still hate at the same time,” Adamson said, “But we want to thank you and thank them for sharing you with us for all this time.”

Prior to his work at the city, Herget worked for state and national Democrats.

As a regional field director for the Indiana Democratic Party, he helped get Joe Donnelly elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012. As deputy state director for Donnelly’s office, he worked with the Indy Chamber to expand a micro-loan program through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Herget was named in 2023 to IBJ’s Forty Under 40.