Indianapolis keeping NFL Scouting Combine through at least 2026

The National Football League plans to keep its high-profile Scouting Combine in Indianapolis through at least 2026.

The decision, announced by the league Thursday, will keep the multiday event in the same city where it has been held since 1987. However, sources say the league continues to explore options for other locations in 2027 and later.

The five-day event serves as a job interview and talent and medical evaluation for upwards of 300 top college prospects ahead of the NFL Draft. The 2026 Combine will run from Feb. 26 to March 1 at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. The 2025 event is set for Feb. 27 through March 3.

“Indianapolis and the NFL Combine have a proud history together, so we’re thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Visit Indy, the Indianapolis Colts, and the local community for this 2026 event,” Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business, international and league events, said in written remarks. “Our partners in Indy have successfully hosted the football evaluation process for decades, and recently, we’ve collectively worked to grow and evolve the in-person fan experience, bringing tens of thousands of fans closer to the league’s future stars.”

In 2024, the combine generated an event-best $9.26 million for the local economy, according to officials. This year’s event attracted more than 27,200 fans to activities including the free Combine Experience and “Inside Look,” which allows spectators to watch player workouts inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

The one-year extension was finalized and approved by the league’s owners in late October. The Indianapolis Colts led the city’s effort to retain the Combine, joined by officials with Visit Indy, the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium, the city, IU Health and The Indiana Sports Corp, as well as Indianapolis-based National Football Scouting, which puts on the event for the league.

“Indianapolis is uniquely designed and built to host an event as complex as the NFL Combine,” said Pete Ward, chief operating officer for the Colts. “Efficiently moving prospects, team owners, coaching staff, medical personnel, and national media is seamlessly done in Indy, and the Colts are proud to be part of the team keeping the event in our city.”

The league in 2021 said it was open to making the Combine more of a fan-focused event akin to the NFL Draft. Since the bidding process began, Indianapolis has managed to keep its grasp on the Combine, even amid competition from cities including Dallas and Los Angeles.

The 2023 and 2024 events were part of an extension agreement reached in 2022, while the 2025 event came with a one-year deal announced in January.

The league worked with Visit Indy and the city to create the Combine Experience ahead of the 2017 event. The move marked the first time spectators were permitted to go into the Indiana Convention Center to watch prospects participate in the bench-press drill, take part in interactive games and see the media center, where press conferences and interviews are conducted.

In 2022, the league began permitting fans to fill the lower bowl of Lucas Oil Stadium to see primetime broadcasts of on-the-field workouts. About 10,000 fans per day were permitted during 2023 and 2024, with that approach expected to continue in future years. The city has also begun using the parking lot south of the stadium for Combine-adjacent activity.

The approach was an evolution from the league’s former position on fan involvement at the Combine. The event had historically been more focused on the business of football rather than fan engagement. More than 5,000 league officials, team executives, agents, sponsors and media members flock to the city every year for the event.

“We appreciate the NFL’s continued commitment and interest in Indy and the Colts’ ongoing partnership,” Chris Gahl, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Visit Indy, said in written remarks. “We know Indy is always on audition, striving to keep the event in our city. We are constantly looking to improve and grow the Combine to enhance the fan-facing experience for visitors and fans.”