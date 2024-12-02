Indy-based startup launches heated dry-air therapy mask as debut product

A three-year-old Indianapolis startup has launched its first product, a mask that provides heated dry-air therapy to help people who suffer from congestion.

Respiratory Health Technologies, based at the 16 Tech innovation district, said its SinuSauna product delivers dry heated air at 130 degrees, reducing the growth of germs, which thrive in a wet environment.

“Germs can’t handle the dry heat, and with regular use, you can avoid the discomfort of flushing your sinuses,” the company’s website said.

The company announced the launch Nov. 25, saying it can help people manage congestion and nasal and throat hygiene from the convenience of their homes without drugs.

The website has a link to Amazon.com for purchasing the SinuSauna. The listed sale price on the Amazon website is $99. “The benefits of a sauna in the palm of your hands,” the company said in its marketing material.

The product can be used for 20 minutes two or three times a week, while a person is relaxing with a book or TV show, the company’s website says.

“Our unique approach brings the science of heated dry air therapy directly into people’s homes, making it easier than ever for individuals to address congestion and potentially stop the common cold germs from growing,” CEO Nancy Wright said in written remarks.

The company said it worked with Boomerang Studio, the studio arm of Boomerang Ventures, which specializes in helping early-stage health tech companies develop and launch new products.

Respiratory Health Technologies said the product was developed by two medical students who saw an unmet need to harness dry, heated air for respiratory wellness. The co-founders joined forces with two medical device engineers to create a prototype, then turned to Boomerang Studio for guidance on commercialization.

The co-founders are Dr. Matthew Zielenski, now a resident physician in orthopaedic surgery at Cleveland Clinic, and Dr. Jack Townsend, an emergency medicine resident physician at Indiana University Health. They both earned medical degrees at the IU School of Medicine.

“We’re thrilled to support RHT’s path to success and look forward to seeing how SinuSauna changes respiratory wellness,” Dr. Eric Beier, chief medical officer at Boomerang Studio, said in written remarks.

The company partnered with 316 Product Development for SinuSauna’s production. The organization also partners with the Hope Center Indy, which provides skill-building opportunities to women rescued from human trafficking.

Respiratory Health Technologies said it is targeting a seed raise in 2025 to build inventory, scale operations and establish a strong market presence.

The company was founded in 2021 with a mission to develop advanced respiratory wellness products.

“Combining science and innovation for better breathing,” the company’s website said. “No mess. No drugs. No side effects. No chemicals. No drowsiness. Non-habit forming.”