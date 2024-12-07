Indy Partnership expands reach to Bartholomew County

Indy Partnership, the regional development arm of the Indy Chamber, will expand its coverage area to Bartholomew County after an agreement with the Greater Columbus Economic Development Corp., the organizations announced Friday.

Bartholomew County’s top sectors of advanced manufacturing, life sciences, information technology and logistics overlap with the Indy Partnership’s focuses at large, officials said. The county, intersected by Interstate 65, is home to Cummins Inc. and Toyota Material Handling facilities. It also has the nation’s highest concentration of industrial engineers, mechanical engineers and industrial engineering technicians, the chamber said. The city of Columbus and the towns of Taylorsville, Hope and some of Edinburgh are located in the county.

Indy Partnership acts as a regional business and talent attraction agency and markets the region to site consultants, real estate professionals, investment firms and companies.

“This expansion marks a significant step forward for the Indy region, bringing new assets and a stronger voice to our collective efforts in creating economic growth and vibrancy,” Indy Chamber President and CEO Matt Mindrum said in written remarks. “Our collaboration with Greater Columbus EDC builds on our commitment to making central Indiana an even more competitive and prosperous destination for business and talent.”

Bartholomew Co. joins a coverage area that includes Marion County and the eight donut counties.

“Joining the Indy Partnership will provide our organization with new resources and connections that are critical to advancing our goals for local and regional economic growth,” Jason Hester of the Greater Columbus Economic Development Corp. said. “We look forward to working with regional partners to build on our shared strengths and attract quality jobs and investment to benefit our residents and businesses alike.”