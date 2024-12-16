Indy Ignite, Fishers Event Center to host pro volleyball league’s All-Star event

The Indy Ignite and Fishers Event Center are set to host the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match in February, the league announced Monday.

The nationally televised contest, set for Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m., will come during the second season for the federation and the first season for the Ignite, a franchise owned by local businessmen Jim Schumacher and Don Hutchinson.

“The excitement continues to build in Indianapolis for professional women’s volleyball,” Mary Kay Huse, president and general manager of Indy Ignite, said in a media release. “Hosting the first Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star weekend, just as we’re celebrating Indy Ignite’s inaugural season, is nothing short of epic.”

The Indy Ignite kicks off its regular season at Fishers Event Center on Jan. 11, with tickets starting at $30 for matches throughout the season. Fishers Event Center, a sports and entertainment facility that has a seating capacity of 7,500, opened in November.

The Ignite was supported in its bid to host the All-Star event by the Indiana Sports Corp., Hamilton County Sports Authority and the city of Fishers. A host committee is expected to be formed in the coming weeks, Huse said.

The All-Star Match will include players from all of the league’s teams, with the selection process, coaches and format set to be announced soon. Additional details about festivities surrounding the event were not immediately available.

The Pro Volleyball Federation event, which will be broadcast on CBS, will be one of three all-star events to be held in central Indiana over an 18-month period, joining the NBA All-Star game last February and the WNBA All-Star game scheduled for July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“Indianapolis and the state of Indiana continue to solidify their support of women’s sports, and this is another great step forward,” said Sarah Myer, chief of staff and strategy for Indiana Sports Corp. “To now host three All-Star events within 18 months and secure this event as a part of the Ignite’s inaugural season shows how this community can quickly come together and elevate ourselves as the place where champions are crowned.”

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly said the Pro Volleyball Federation will play its inaugural season in 2025. It began play in 2024. You can find other corrections and clarifications for IBJ stories here.