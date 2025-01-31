Fishers’ Nickel Plate Trail, farmers market get updated names in new sponsorship deal

Five health and recreation events and places in Fishers will be “strengthened by IU Health” after the city and health network agreed to a sponsorship deal through at least 2040.

The 15-year, $7 million agreement will allow IU Health to attach its name and logo to the Nickel Plate Trail, Fishers AgriPark, Spark!Fishers 5K, Fishers Farmers Market and Fishers Community Center, which is under construction.

Director of Wellness and Recreation Jake Reardon McSoley said at a Board of Public Works and Safety meeting this week that IU Health will be responsible for replacing signage. New signs along the Nickel Plate Trail, for example, will read the “Nickel Plate Trail Strengthened by IU Health.”

Board of Public Works and Safety members Mayor Scott Fadness and his appointee Jeff Lantz approved the sponsorship agreement.

Reardon McSoley said funds received by the city from the first five years of the agreement will be dedicated toward the new $60 million community center, which is scheduled to open in November on Hoosier Road near East 121st Street.

After the first five years, Reardon McSoley said funds would support properties, operations and programming throughout the city’s parks department.

Fishers Parks and Recreation works with Cleveland-based Superlative Group to find sponsorship and naming rights agreements throughout the city. The company also partners with the city of Noblesville, Hamilton County Parks & Recreation and Indiana University on sponsorships and naming rights deals.

Fishers has an annual $40,000 contract with Superlative Group to work with the Department of Parks and Recreation to find sponsors for events and places. The Geist Half-Marathon and the city’s Fourth of July celebration, Spark!Fishers, are both now sponsored by Meijer following a pair of $105,000 deals that Superlative Group landed last year.

The newest sponsorship agreement comes as IU Health is constructing a $300 million expansion of its 12-year-old hospital in Fishers. The expansion at IU Health Saxony—which will be renamed IU Health Fishers—will increase the number of inpatient beds by 50, from 38 to 88. It will also add new and expanded services in obstetrics and gynecology; ear, nose and throat; nephrology; and pulmonology.