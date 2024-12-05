Ivy Tech to use $22M Lilly Endowment grant to boost early-ed workforce

In an effort to grow the number of professionals working in early childhood education, the Lilly Endowment Inc. announced Thursday it is giving the Ivy Tech Foundation a $21.9 million grant to expand its offerings, including new micro-credentials, alternate associate degree pathways and an apprenticeship program.

The current Ivy Tech early-childhood education program, which currently offers short-term certificates, long-term certificates and associate degrees, is available at more than 16 of its locations.

The goal is to double the community college’s early-childhood education programs by 2027, resulting in nearly 2,000 more graduates each year.

“As Indiana’s workforce engine, Ivy Tech has a responsibility to fuel the state’s pipeline of skilled early-childhood education talent,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said in written remarks. “We are grateful for the generous support from Lilly Endowment that is enabling us to remove barriers to education and training for early childhood educators.”

An early-education associate curriculum can prepare Hoosiers for several job titles, such as a teacher, child care provider or nanny.

Indiana and the country at large are enduring widespread teacher and child care shortages. This grant is an attempt to remedy those gaps.

“Among the most critical challenges facing early childhood education programs in Indiana are the recruiting, retaining and compensating of qualified teachers and caregivers,” said Ted Maple, Lilly Endowment’s vice president for education, in written remarks. “Though Ivy Tech cannot solve these challenges alone, we believe that its plan to expand and enhance training and education offerings has the potential to improve the quality of the early-childhood workforce in significant ways, ultimately to the benefit of thousands of young children in Indiana.”

The three-year grant aims to make it easier for students to progress through their education. Similar to other programs, Ivy Tech will develop competency assessments to reward demonstrated on-the-job experience and identify where additional education is needed.

The college will also create new pathways for students to transfer into a bachelor’s program once they complete their associate’s degree. Leaders believe improving the stepping stone process will “on-ramp” students to K-12 careers after starting in early- childhood education.

Through partnerships with state agencies, Ivy Tech will start a federally-registered early-childhood education apprenticeship program to provide a “learn and earn” experience for working adults.

As the college develops new micro-credentials across its programs, it will do the same with early-childhood education. These smaller, often more targeted credentials are often added in addition to a student’s associate’s degree or credential track.

Potential micro-credentials include child and youth growth and development; health, safety and nutrition; and family and community engagement.

Ivy Tech will also beef up its program marketing with a statewide campaign touting the new offerings.