Jesse Eisenberg’s ‘A Real Pain’ to open 2024 Heartland film festival

Films starring Jesse Eisenberg, Cillian Murphy and Selena Gomez highlight the schedule of the 33rd Heartland International Film Festival.

The Indianapolis festival, scheduled Oct. 10-20, will open with a screening of “A Real Pain,” organizers announced Thursday. The story features Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin portraying cousins who travel through Poland to honor their grandmother. Eisenberg, the “Now You See Me” star who’s married to Bloomington native Anna Strout, wrote and directed “A Real Pain.”

Murphy’s first movie following his Oscar-winning performance in “Oppenheimer” is “Small Things Like These,” which will be screened as Heartland’s centerpiece film on Oct. 16.

The festival’s closing-night attraction is “Emilia Pérez,” a top awards-season contender that features Gomez in its ensemble cast.

“A Real Pain,” “Small Things Like These” and “Emilia Pérez” will be shown at Newfields, one of five Heartland venues. Emagine Noblesville, Kan-Kan Cinema, Landmark Glendale 12 and Living Room Theaters are the other sites.

More than 110 feature films make up the Heartland lineup.

Craig T. Nelson, known for his work in TV sitcom “Coach” and Pixar blockbusters “The Incredibles” and “Incredibles 2,” is scheduled to attend Heartland and receive the event’s Pioneering Spirit: Lifetime Achievement Award. Nelson is the star of “Green and Gold,” a movie that will make its world premiere Oct. 18 as part of Heartland.

The festival’s Pioneering Spirit Award will go to Greg Kwedar, director and co-writer of “Sing Sing.” The acclaimed movie starring Colman Domingo played in theaters this summer and will be shown as an “awards season encore” selection during Heartland.

Tickets and festival passes are available for purchase at heartlandfilmfestival.org. Admission prices range from $12 to $20.

Ten additional noteworthy films scheduled to be presented at Heartland: