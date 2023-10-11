Jet Access moving headquarters from Greenfield to Fishers

Aviation management company Jet Access plans to move its headquarters from Greenfield to Fishers by the end of the year, the city of Fishers announced Wednesday.

Jet Access intends to relocate 63 corporate employees from offices in the Indianapolis area as part of the move and hire 20 more employees in Fishers by 2025, according to the city.

The company said it is leasing about 15,000 square feet of third-floor space at 9998 Crosspoint Blvd. in Crossroads Business Park, less than two miles from Indianapolis International Airport in Fishers.

In an incentive agreement approved this week by the Fishers Redevelopment Commission, the city will provide up $70,000 in training funds that will require a partial match from Jet Access.

In return, Jet Access is expected to relocate to the new office in Fishers by the end of the year. The 63 workers it moves to the city must be paid an average hourly wage of least $58.71. New hires are required to be an average hourly wage of at least $34.68.

“It’s an exciting time for Jet Access, and we look forward to bringing our corporate team together to support our future growth,” Jet Access CEO Quinn Ricker said in written remarks. “Fishers is one of the fastest-growing business hubs for corporate headquarters and communities in central Indiana, and moving to Fishers will allow us to accommodate future growth.”

Jet Access has more than 400 employees, with 260 living in central Indiana.

The company, founded in 2005, merged with Eagle Creek Aviation in late 2021, making it one of the largest private charter operators in the country.

Jet Access took over operations at Indianapolis Regional Airport (formerly known as Mount Comfort Airport) in Greenfield in 2021. It completed construction on a nearly 23,000-square-foot corporate aviation hangar at the airport earlier this year.

The company oversees 10 fixed-based operators and runs multiple flight schools. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair and sales.

In addition to Indiana operations in Indianapolis, Greenfield, Columbus, Zionsville, Frankfort and Shelbyville, Jet Access has operations in Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas.