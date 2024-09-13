Jewish Community Relations Council names new executive director

The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council has named David Sklar as its new executive director with a resume that includes a prior 15-year stint with the organization.

A lifelong resident of central Indiana, Sklar previously served as JCRC’s director of government affairs and then assistant director before leaving in 2021 to become director of government affairs for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter.

“David’s extensive community relations experience, the vision he articulated to the search committee and his existing relationships within the Jewish and non-Jewish communities made him the right person for the position,” said Eli Isaacs, president of JCRC’s board of directors, in a media release.

Sklar is set to begin as executive director of the JCRC on Sept. 23. He replaces Jacob Markey, who took the position in July 2022. Lindsey Mintz, the previous executive director, held the position for nearly 10 years and then joined the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee in Florida as director of community engagement.

Sklar attended Pike High School and graduated from Ball State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He earned a master’s degree in public affairs from the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University.

“I am excited to re-join the Indianapolis JCRC and to lead the next chapter of the JCRC’s important work,” Sklar said in a media release. “At a time of rising antisemitism, I am ready to work with community stakeholders to address current challenges and build the relationships that will help the JCRC fulfill its mission of combatting antisemitism and protecting and promoting a just, democratic and pluralistic American society.”