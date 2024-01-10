Keith Urban announced as NBA All-Star Weekend performer in Indy

NBA All-Star Weekend organizers announced Wednesday the first headliner for concerts planned at the Indiana Convention Center.

Country-pop star Keith Urban will perform Feb. 17 as part of NBA Crossover, a three-day fan event featuring player appearances and attractions focused on art, fashion, technology and entertainment.

Urban’s show is billed as the NBA Experiences Saturday Pregame Concert, set to begin at 3 p.m. Tickets, $100, are available at ticketmaster.com.

Four-time Grammy Award winner Urban last performed in central Indiana in 2022, when he played Noblesville’s Ruoff Mortgage Center.

The Feb. 16 NBA Crossover show is billed as the Michelob Ultra Courtside Concert and is restricted to attendees 21 and older. It begins at 9 p.m., and performers have yet to be announced.

The Feb. 18 NBA Crossover show is billed as the NBA All-Star Game Pregame Concert. It beings at 3 p.m., and performers have yet to be announced.

Concert tickets include access to NBA Crossover attractions.

A three-day pass to NBA Crossover concerts is available for $300. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.