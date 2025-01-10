Kevin Gregory to retire after 35 years of WRTV weather forecasts

For the first time since 1972, no member of the Gregory family will deliver weather forecasts on Indianapolis TV.

Meteorologist Kevin Gregory announced Thursday his plans to retire from WRTV-TV Channel 6. His father, Bob Gregory, worked as a meteorologist for WTHR-TV Channel 13 from 1972 to 2000.

Kevin Gregory joined the WRTV staff in 1989. The 59-year-old will wrap up 35 years of work at the ABC affiliate on Feb. 28.

“I smile as I reflect on the decades with a sense of pride, accomplishment and joy,” Gregory wrote in a social media post. “My career at WRTV took me outside of the studio to hundreds of schools, community events and even New York City to appear on a soap opera.”

In 1995, Gregory had one line of dialogue while portraying an airport ticket agent on an episode of “One Life to Live.”

The graduate of Ben Davis High School and Purdue University traveled to the African countries of Botswana and Kenya as well as to the Galapagos Islands while serving as host of WRTV show “At the Zoo” from 1989 to 2000.

Gregory also hosted the game show “Hoosier Know-It-Alls” on WTTV-TV Channel 4 in 1997 and 1998.

But Gregory’s weather expertise made him a household name in central Indiana.

“Kevin’s remarkable dedication to viewers across central Indiana for 35 years is a true testament to his passion,” said Maureen Jennings, WRTV news director, in a statement posted at wrtv.com. “Countless nights spent camped out in the station to keep our community informed have made him a beloved team member. He will be missed, but we are excited for the new adventures that await Kevin in retirement.”

Gregory worked at TV stations in Lafayette and Champaign, Illinois, before being hired by WRTV.