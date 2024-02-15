Kilwins confectionary and ice cream shop to open in Fishers

Fast-growing confectionary and ice cream retail chain Kilwins has chosen Fishers for its second Indianapolis-area shop, the Petoskey, Michigan-based company announced Thursday.

Kilwins Chocolates Franchise Inc. said the Fishers shop is expected to open this fall at The Yard at Fishers District. The shop occupy 1,200 square feet in a 33,000-square-foot multi-tenant building under construction at 11594 Whistle Drive, just south of East 116th Street.

The shop will be operated by franchisees Adam and Kirstyn Kallick of Fishers.

Kilwins, founded in 1947 by Don and Katy Kilwin, is known for its menu of hand-crafted chocolates, hand-paddled fudge, caramel apples, caramel corn and brittle, chocolate-dipped treats and ice cream. The Fishers shop will feature an open kitchen where customers can view products being made.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring Kilwins to Fishers,” the Kallicks said in written remarks. “We can’t wait to share the high-quality chocolates, fresh fudge, and delightful ice cream with the Fishers community. Kilwins will be a place where families and friends can gather to indulge in sweet moments and create lasting memories.”

Franchisees Paul and Renee Marinko of Fort Wayne opened the first Kilwins shop in central Indiana in 2018 at 500 Massachusetts Ave. in Indianapolis.

Kilwins has 174 locations open or planned in 26 states. The chain had fewer than 25 franchised stores at the turn of the century and less than 100 five years ago.

Beverly Hills, California-based private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners bought a majority share in Kilwins early last year with designs on accelerating franchise growth, primarily in the Midwest, East and Southeast. LLCP’s past and present food franchise portfolio includes Nothing Bundt Cakes, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Wetzel’s Pretzels.

Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift Development LLC is the master developer of Fishers District. The expansion project is set to include new retail, restaurant, entertainment and residential options.

The Indy Fuel minor league hockey team this fall will move into the $170 million, 8,500-seat event center at Fishers District.