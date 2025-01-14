King Jugg Brewing set to redevelop former Noblesville dry cleaning property

A local brewing company is set to take over a downtown Noblesville building previously used as a dry cleaning business, with plans to spend at least $4 million to renovate the existing structure.

King Jugg Brewing Co. will lease the former Bolden Dry Cleaners at 151 N. Eighth St. from the Noblesville Redevelopment Commission, committing to an adaptive reuse of the property as part of an agreement with the city. It is expected to begin work on the structure this year, with completion in 2027.

The nearly 6,300-square-foot building fronting the White River and Nickel Plate trailhead will feature more than 2,100 square feet of outdoor dining, a raised stage and dance floor, public art and a to-go window. The property will also have a children’s play area, a basketball court and public restrooms along the trail. The property is within the city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, district.

“Noblesville’s thriving downtown is a family-friendly place where you can shop, dine, recreate, and socialize, so finding the right partner for the former Bolden’s site was necessary, and after much discussion, King Jugg is the right fit for this location,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said in written remarks. “The location along the White River and proximity to our downtown square, trails and Federal Hill Commons make it the perfect spot for the family-friendly brewery and a natural fit into our downtown.”

Noblesville acquired the former dry cleaning property in July 2023 after a 63-year-old family-owned business ceased operations there. The Bolden family built the two-story brick building for their business in 1990.

King Jugg was founded in 2021 by John Jakob, John Causa, and Mike Finnegan. It has a brewing location in Broad Ripple and a tap room in Fishers, as well as a kiosk at the Fishers Event Center, both of which are expected to remain in operation after the company opens the Noblesville property.

“King Jugg Brewing Co. could not be more excited to partner with the City of Noblesville! Noblesville is a growing, vibrant community that is ideal for our next location,” Finnegan, who also is head of partnerships for the company, said in a written statement. “We’re excited to bring great food, live music, craft beer and a place to watch any big sporting event to Noblesville’s downtown and become a part of your fantastic community!”

The agreement with the Noblesville Redevelopment Commission is expected to include an option for King Jugg to purchase the property if it meets certain operation requirements. The commission must still review and approve the final version of the project agreement.