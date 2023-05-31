KSM exec Luke Bosso to lead IUPUI athletics program

Longtime public-sector chief Luke Bosso has been chosen as the next athletic director for IUPUI, the school announced Wednesday.

Bosso is set to start the job June 19 after two years at accounting firm Katz, Sapper & Miller, where he was managing director of government advisory services. He previously held several positions in state government, including chief of staff for the Indiana Economic Development Corp., senior policy and operations director for Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, and deputy chief of staff for the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Bosso, who was hired following a national search, joins IUPUI a little more than one year before the school transitions to Indiana University Indianapolis at the start of the 2024-2025 academic year.

“Luke’s passion for athletics and his deep relationships in Indianapolis and throughout the state will be an asset to our thriving athletics program, our student-athletes and our coaches,” IU President Pamela Whitten said in written comments. “As we transition to the future IU Indianapolis, his leadership will help ensure Jaguars Athletics grows as part of the fabric of our city.”

Bosso succeeds Roderick Perry, who led the IUPUI athletics program from January 2016 until his resignation in March.

“It is a true privilege to join the IU family, and I look forward to pursuing even greater experiences for our student-athletes, ensuring they not only secure a top-notch education but compete at the highest levels as representatives of one of our state’s premier athletics programs,” Bosso said in written remarks.

Bosso received a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Franklin College. He is chair of the local organizing committee for the Horizon League’s men’s and women’s basketball tournament. He also is on the board of directors of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and is a trustee with the Indianapolis Zoological Society.

He was chosen to IBJ’s 2022 Forty Under 40 class at the age of 37.

IUPUI’s athletics department supports 18 teams—all of which participate at the NCAA Division I level. There are men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, swimming and diving, tennis, and track and field teams, as well as women’s softball and volleyball and a co-ed cheer team.

The school began competing in Division I during the 1997-1998 academic year. IUPUI was in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics from 1978 to 1993, when the program moved up to NCAA Division II.

IUPUI has offered intercollegiate athletics since 1972, starting with men’s basketball. In 1975, it began women’s basketball, softball and volleyball programs. Until it became a Division I school, its mascot was the Metros, at which time it adopted the Jaguars branding.