Law firm Taft growing again by merging with Denver’s Sherman & Howard

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP—one of the largest law firms operating in Indianapolis—is once again growing its national presence through a merger, this time by combining with Sherman & Howard LLC in Denver.

The firm announced Monday that it will merge with that city’s oldest and third-largest law firm effective Jan. 1.

All eight of Sherman & Howard’s offices in Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico will join Taft’s nine primary markets, which include the firm’s Indianapolis site. The merger will add 125 lawyers to Taft’s list of attorneys, which will grow to more 1,000.

Taft, which traces its roots to 1885, will have offices in 10 states and in Washington, D.C., following the merger.

In Indianapolis, Taft has 172 attorneys, making it the second- largest law firm in the area, according to IBJ research. Indianapolis based Barnes & Thornburg LLP is the largest, with 197 attorneys.

Robert J. Hicks, an Indianapolis-based attorney who serves as Taft’s chairman and managing partner, said Sherman & Howard has a “respected and talented group of attorneys and staff.”

“They have an outstanding reputation and client base,” Hicks said. “With our shared commitment to our clients and communities, and our shared values of exceptional client service, teamwork, and inclusion and diversity, we are looking forward to the tremendous opportunities this merger brings our respective clients and firms.”

Taft has completed six mergers in the past 16 years, in Detroit, Minneapolis, Chicago, Columbus, Cleveland and Indianapolis.

The firm entered the Indianapolis market in 2008 when it absorbed locally based Sommer Barnard, a 39-year-old firm with 103 lawyers.

With the addition of Sherman & Howard, Taft’s projected 2024 combined revenues are $810 million and its projected 2025 revenues are $875 million, according to the firm.

Am Law 100 recognized Taft as the nation’s fastest-growing law firm in 2022.

Sherman & Howard completed four mergers in the past 17 years, including in Denver, Phoenix, and Aspen.

Officials said Sherman & Howard will play an integral role in Taft’s firmwide leadership structure, which prioritizes decision-making autonomy in local markets while also following a “One Taft” delivery model.

“From the inception of the firm in 1892, we have helped shape the businesses and cities where we work and live,” Sherman & Howard CEO Stefan Stein said in written comments. “When we began discussions with Taft, we were immediately drawn to their collaborative, value-driven approach, and the success they have achieved by merging with firms that have a strong, local presence like we do. The alignment of our client-focused, people-first cultures, and the commitments to our respective communities, made this an easy decision.”

Taft gots its start in Cincinnati as Worthington & Strong. It became Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP in 1924 when the sons of former President William Howard Taft joined the firm.