Leon Tailoring Co., an icon of Indianapolis retail, closing after 120-year run

Leon Tailoring Co., a business that’s sold menswear in Indianapolis for 120 years, will close at the end of February.

Larry Ettinger said health reasons are pushing him and his brother, Norman Ettinger, into retirement. The siblings are third-generation owners of Leon Tailoring. Larry is 85 and Norman is 81.

“We thank all of our clients who have been loyal to us,” Larry Ettinger said. “We appreciate all the business that has been given to us over the years. And we appreciate that people have regarded us as their No. 1 go-to for clothing.”

The Ettingers “grew up on a cutting table,” in the words of Larry, learning to craft suits made to a person’s measurements with an original pattern for each customer.

It’s becoming a lost art, Ettinger said during an interview at the Leon store at 809 N. Delaware St.

“They’re all old, they’re all going out of business,” he said of traditional tailors nationwide. “Nobody is learning this trade.”

There are no fourth-generation ownership candidates in the Ettinger family, he said.

“We have no one who has learned the business,” he said. “This is a business that you have to learn from the ground up.”

Leo Ettinger, grandfather of Larry and Norman, established Leon Tailoring Co. in an Indiana Avenue storefront in 1905. Norman Ettinger said an advertising salesperson at a local newspaper took the liberty to add an “n” to Leo’s name because they believed it made a better business moniker. No correction was ever made.

Two of Leo’s sons, Eli Ettinger and Shoolem Ettinger, eventually became owners of Leon, which migrated to Massachusetts Avenue before World War I. The shop on Delaware Street opened in 1967.

Larry and Norman, sons of Eli Ettinger, became owners after Shoolem Ettinger died in 1993.

“We’ve been around 120 years in the family, no change,” Norman Ettinger said.

The tailor-made aspect of Leon’s work made the company popular among professional athletes, ranging from football players to basketball players to wrestlers, Larry Ettinger said.

“Somebody asked us who our clientele was, and I said it’s everyone from the ditch digger for Citizens Energy all the way up to the vice president of the United States,” Larry Ettinger said.

For the record, Ettinger confirmed both Mike Pence and Dan Quayle have been Leon customers.

Business has been strong in recent years, Ettinger said.

“We’ve been busy,” he said. “We’re bringing people in from 41 different states to buy clothes.”

As trends in pants and lapels have narrowed and widened through the years, Leon Tailoring Co. has stayed in style.

“You learn to adjust to the trends and to follow them to a degree,” Ettinger said. “But there are always people who don’t want to follow the trends. They want what they want. That’s one of the things that’s kept us in business: We are able to make what people want.”

The Ettingers own the building where Leon does business. Larry Ettinger said it’s too early to say what’s next for the 9,500-square-foot property.