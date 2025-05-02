Home » Letters: Federal funding doesn’t equal better schools

Letters: Federal funding doesn’t equal better schools

  • Comments
  • Print
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

befrerlnr—siu bi eSA nyim uirnhe ofal rt1ogdas ounhhieislnes dt au,lurin i tent1rtlh[gf hcl,mfUo b ea.t in pfollhelo is ]shrp if er alfnesprnaeee smr niessf, n nrd rldcyyunpn sidauhriecse ic R soh“olledftssPrdsmopaact.uet hAtw ioarcmeor osoqorop feee ep.tkao cFtelfttr nds,s— s ”xoo adt n.tt n u rfmfoneietehS ororoerCuIaeraoooa oe. citydid uehvrf csihp

rppiern?an dhosoecmWoanP n picualh ays trYoesaeta’rltt rTvn’ dheustnu .

roa sdnewlsrhh oo, naIa aueov cvsnde on nr eoniei.m strd yf diagHnbtstfaWes sIgtn teacv. i synppmrhs sroenfonh snaefu yprt iheTeevtatooicvshgtoded teeaag n ei sv,tmttu oanece.oh n c e ros reiotrIrv eiihric efeohietwroilcr tsed anroa sviego pehetstio. ttc laaairieftdeth marre bsaeNnne inureY

dosuucsiorp efsfvunaerny s a n be de rnilcs crnmtda’uvaos aaiimctihrtwgmhfn.nrce nsItieaee r se,evliletmnnrinisi ucnf nahvete atrrwsa yeshlopc n r rs rl eotfis ousldrnifshm iepgydbteag euo sooitsoldcerue lhas iuea oiirr o.ipbaPd tail ogo’satped,er fnfi wttnoe

u refct tsaaWi stahe cmsadth dcritu.u?pptpoHtt s/t eesrssstsst thon ctr souibaaielso lt rismma odnmabuesb? sto hpseltf ifsue lr ofboea aso irdheaurltso oin o hagf ma oteu arecepmtkmyrtiogt ont er tnadnprstriu erltohi ins vscgyeduttaeWdoaifrsiu pr ontronnrtc sa tspidoiio ’ yhu c dh dclop ou enusw tWlreoota.ae

uvnepbvc agd itdvaas ro sei rh ?iaehtm afrecol ftto ottwiet old( rrueanhSecnoho,nie e oreyyora riwns cinntu vu lhd,dsg eud cunh’wseeectphgtteithh ut)ewilesnnheaw ia nmafs

g>/oten/>mtcctosersn t gt><

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In