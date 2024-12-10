Lilly approves $15 billion in share buybacks, raises dividend

Eli Lilly and Co. approved a program to buy back as much as $15 billion of its own shares amid rapid growth fueled by the blockbuster weight-loss drug Zepbound and diabetes drug Mounjaro.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend 15%, the company said Monday. The dividend is payable on March 10 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 14.

The company’s prior $5 billion share repurchase program was completed this quarter, Lilly said.

Lilly’s stock has risen 37.9% so far this year compared with an increase of 9.5% for the industry, according to Zacks Equity Research. The success of Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound has made it the largest drugmaker, with a market cap of more than $780 billion.

Lilly shares were trading at $802.76 on Tuesday afternoon.

“As Lilly has entered into a period of rapid growth, our capital allocation priorities remain the same. We will continue to focus on supporting new launches, expanding our manufacturing capacity, and advancing our pipeline through research and development and business development,” said Lucas Montarce, Lilly executive vice president and chief financial officer, in written comments. “However, given the strong growth profile of the company, we’re also increasing the amount of capital we plan to return to shareholders. We expect to execute this program over the next three years.”

The share repurchases may be made from time to time at management’s discretion, Lilly said.

Speaking at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Lilly CEO David Ricks fielded a question about the buyback from moderator David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chair of private equity firm The Carlyle Group:

Rubenstein: Yesterday, you announced a $15 billion stock buyback. Many people criticize stock buybacks. They say you should use your money to invest in your products and so forth. How do you respond to that?

David Ricks: Yeah, I don’t understand that argument. Really, a stock buyback is a way to essentially, by buying your own shares, you give the people who already own your shares the opportunity to sell at a higher price and get a return on their investment. I don’t know why that’s bad, but I would also point out, in our current situation, we’re spending almost more than anyone in the world on R and D already will spend 11-1/2 billion dollars this year on research and development. By the way, the country of Germany spends about eight and a half billion on all of its medical R and D. That’s their NIH equivalent. So we’re at the nation state scale on R and D, where we have announced investments of $23 billion in new capital in the United States for factories. We can’t go faster. There’s no more vendors to build plants faster than we’re building right now. So returning some of the rewards that investors deserve for taking risk on the company seems like a reasonable thing to do.