Lilly expands research in Singapore with focus on sleep quality

Eli Lilly and Co. plans to set up a $31 million digital health innovation hub in Singapore, expanding its research and development in the city-state.

The facility will use artificial intelligence and look into areas including sleep quality, the Indianapolis-based drugmaker said in a statement Thursday.

Indianapolis-based Lilly has a research unit that does clinical trials on drugs for diabetes and immunology in the Asian city.

Data for tirzepatide, the chemical compound Lilly sells as Mounjaro and Zepbound, has separately showed the blockbuster weight loss and diabetes medicine reduced the severity of obstructive sleep apnea in obese patients.

