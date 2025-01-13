Lilly sees new weight-loss pill approval in early 2026, CEO says

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. is projecting approval of its experimental weight-loss pill as soon as early 2026, CEO Dave Ricks said, one of several in a new generation of the popular drugs.

Lilly expects data on the pill, called orforglipron, to arrive before the middle of 2025, which could lead to clearance early the following year, Ricks said in an interview with Bloomberg TV at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

Pills would be more convenient for patients and also easier to manufacture at large scale, Ricks said.

Lilly’s injectable blockbuster weight-loss drugs, Zepbound for obesity and Mounjaro for diabetes, have been in short supply, in part because of production constraints.

Lilly shares dipped 1.4%, to $788.70 per share Monday morning.