Lucas Oil Products moves headquarters from California to Indy’s Keystone corridor

Automotive lubricant company Lucas Oil Products this month will publicly debut its new corporate headquarters next to Keystone at the Crossing, after buying a building adjacent to the office park last year.

The company, whose name adorns the Indianapolis Colts’ downtown stadium, is relocating its main base from Corona, California—where it has been located since its founding in 1989—to Indianapolis. The new headquarters is a two-story office building at 3610 River Crossing Parkway, north of the Fashion Mall at Keystone and immediately south of Interstate 465.

An affiliate of the firm acquired the 16-year-old building in August 2023 for $9.5 million. Lucas Oil Products has spent about $30 million on its operations in the state since 2020, including an unspecified amount to renovate the building. A portion of that investment went toward the company’s new grease plant in Corydon that opened this year.

“This transition to Indianapolis just makes sense for Lucas Oil. Indianapolis is not only home to our family, but most importantly, Indiana makes sense for us to do business in,” Morgan Lucas, CEO of Lucas Oil Products, said in written responses to questions from IBJ.

“Our headquarters was based in Corona … for 33 years, and due to various factors it was time for us to relocate and consolidate our locations within Indiana,” Lucas said. “Moving our headquarters across the country was not a decision we made lightly, but we felt like this was the best place for us to continue to grow our efforts as a business while providing a great quality of life for our team.”

Lucas Oil primarily sells engine oils, additives and lubricants for a variety of users ranging from everyday drivers to motorsports teams, motorcyclists, agricultural workers and boat owners, with more than 300 products.

The company has nearly 600 employees, with 75 expected to be based at the Indianapolis headquarters. In total, the company has 110 new employees in the state between its Lucas Oil Products brand, Lucas Oil Raceway and MAVTV, an automotive-focused cable channel founded in 2002. Operations for MAVTV will be based on the first floor of the headquarters building.

While employees are already using the property, the company plans to formally welcome the public to facility, which will have nearly 50,000 square feet of office space, on Nov. 12. The building, also known as Three Rivers Crossing, sits on 2.6 acres inside Keystone Office Park. The property features a 75-space surface lot and a 46-space subterranean parking garage.

The renovation of the building involved multiple local firms, with construction by Meyer Najem, interior design by Parallel Design Group, exterior design from Architects Forum, landscaping by Outdoor Environments Group, signage from Eye4 Group, and furniture from Office Works, according to the company’s release. ALO Property Management was also involved in the project.

Morgan Lucas said the company expects its move to Indianapolis will add $11.7 million to the state’s tax base through provided wages. The firm does not plan to seek any incentives from the city of Indianapolis or the Indiana Economic Development Corp. for its headquarters relocation, he said.

The company announced in September 2022 it was planning to leave California due to the state’s regulatory environment. Lucas told IBJ in December 2023 the company planned to move those operations to Indianapolis.

This week, Lucas said the move to Indiana is a “big step forward” in the company’s plan to further its innovation efforts in automotive products. But, he added, the move is something of a homecoming for the family-owned business.

“For me, this move feels like we are truly coming home, which is the best feeling of all,” he said. “Indiana is where I was born, and I am so excited to be raising my family here now. As a second-generation, family-led business, I have already seen how Lucas Oil Products is stronger together, and we are proud to call Indianapolis our home.”