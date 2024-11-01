Made in Indiana: Air management system by SMC Corp. of America

History: SMC Corp. of America, originally SMC Pneumatics Inc., was established in 1977 and moved from the northeast side of Indianapolis to Noblesville in 2009. The company is a subsidiary of Japan-based SMC Corp., founded in 1959, which has operations or subsidiaries in 53 countries and production facilities in 29 countries. It sells products in 83 countries. SMC Corp. is the world’s largest manufacturer of pneumatic components and systems, which are products that use compressed air to power machinery and equipment.

Product details: In Noblesville, SMC manufactures its air management system, which monitors and manages the use of compressed air in machinery that is inactive—one of the most energy-intensive aspects of manufacturing. According to the company, SMC’s air management system helps manufacturers lower energy costs and decrease their carbon footprint by reducing air consumption and improving system efficiency.

Employee count: SMC Corp. of America is Noblesville’s largest private employer with more than 1,000 employees. The company has a global workforce of more than 23,000 employees.

Other products: The Noblesville facility also makes actuators, control valves, vacuum parts, sensors, switches, air-preparation equipment and temperature controls. SMC’s clients are found in the automotive, semiconductor, food and packaging, life science, natural resource and machine tool industries, among others.

Local footprint: SMC’s products are designed and assembled at its 345-acre North American headquarters campus north of 146th Street and west of Howe Road.

SMC has 2.6 million square feet of total building area in Noblesville, including 560,000 square feet of manufacturing area and 571,000 square feet of warehouse space. The company has expanded in recent years in Noblesville, most recently when it opened a 1-million-square-foot distribution center in 2019.

Website: smcusa.com

