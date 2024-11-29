Made in Indiana: Bourbon and whiskey by Moon Drops Distillery LLC

Company history: Founded in 2019 by Mark Pressley and Mark Taylor, Moon Drops is one of the state’s newest distilleries. It barreled its first bourbon in September 2021, going to market with its first products two months later. The company’s Lemon Shake-Up flavor, which debuted in May 2022, sold 422 cases in its first six weeks. Moon Drops opened its 9,000-square-foot distillery and tasting room in Fortville in late 2022.

Top-selling product: Lemon Shake-up flavor from its Bonfire Blends moonshine lineup. Moon Drops classifies this 50-proof moonshine as an alcohol-enhanced spin on the Indiana State

Fair beverage.

How its products are made: Moon Drops is a grain-to-glass distillery, with its grain largely sourced from farms in Shelby County. All its products are cooked, fermented, distilled, stored and bottled at its facility outside downtown Fortville. It also filters its vodka through charcoal 32 times; most brands filter their vodka about 10 times. The company sends the grain it uses in its production process to Hancock County farms, where it serves as cattle feed.

Where to buy: All of the company’s products are sold on site in Moon Drops’ tasting room, as well as in more than 300 stores across Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. Its products can be found at Meijer, Big Red, Total Wine, Elite Beverage, Payless and many other liquor stores.

Projected 2025 sales: 10,000 cases of product, with 325 new barrels stored

Fun fact: Moon Drops has sponsorships with both the Indiana Pacers and the Indianapolis Colts, including dedicated bar areas in Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium. The company also offers limited branded lines of spirits, including bourbon and vodka, featuring the teams.

Address: 738 W. Broadway St., Fortville

Website: moondropsdistillery.com

