Made in Indiana: Custom golf carts by Classic Custom Carts

History: Company owner Merlin Knepp founded his business in 2017 and incorporated it as M&K Sales LLC in 2019. Earlier this year, the company began doing business as Classic Custom Carts.

Changing course: Knepp was fixing and selling zero-turn lawn mowers when he decided to buy several golf carts to refurbish and resell. Demand for his golf carts quickly grew to the point that he decided to make them a full-time business.

Headquarters: Classic Custom Carts is based in Washington, a city of more than 12,000 people in Daviess County, about 110 miles southwest

of Indianapolis.

Products and services: The company sells new, refurbished and customized golf carts, as well as street-legal golf carts, which are otherwise known as low-speed vehicles. It also offers maintenance and repair services and parts and accessories.

Making them custom: Custom carts sold by Classic Custom Carts are either new or refurbished golf carts that can be tailor-made to the customer’s specifications with an array of interior or exterior options, including paint jobs, custom wraps, special rims, enclosures, sunroofs, mirrors, seat covers, stereo systems, GPS navigation, USB connectivity, mirrors, remote starters and extra storage compartments.

Expansion: With business steadily growing in Indiana, Classic Custom Carts launched a new website in April and opened a second location—in Salisbury, North Carolina, northwest of Charlotte. The website lets customers shop for carts, parts and accessories, and the new location offers the same services as the Indiana headquarters.

Family affair: In addition to Merlin Knepp and his wife, Karen, three

other family members are involved in the business.

Website: classiccustomcarts.com

—Jeff Newman