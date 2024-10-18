Made in Indiana: German-inspired wines by Winzerwald Winery

History: Dan and Donna Adams established Winzerwald Winery in June 2002 on a picturesque hill overlooking Interstate 64 in the southern Indiana uplands. Dan’s great-great grandfather Jakob Loesch was a winemaker and cooper (wine barrel craftsman) in Germany. Donna’s dad, Frank Mittelstadt, was a home winemaker where Donna grew up near Madison, Wisconsin. The couple met working in the Chicago area and quickly found out they were both passionate wine lovers and toured wineries across the country. When family needed help, the couple moved back near Dan’s hometown in Indiana. His parents were seeking to diversify their farm with a value-added crop. Dan and Donna Adams attended wine conferences from California to New York to learn about starting a winery of their own and attended the Heartland Wine School. They planted a vineyard in 1995 on the family farm and found a perfect site along I-64 to build the winery. They produced their first wines from the 2001 vintage. The tasting room opened to the public in June 2002.

Wise on wine: Dan and Donna Adams have both earned certificates in viticulture and enology through the Heartland Wine School. Dan previously worked at Wisconsin’s largest winery, Wollersheim Winery. Donna has served as a judge at the Indy International Wine Competition, one of the top wine competitions in the United States. She served on the board of the Indiana Winery & Vineyard Association.

Heirloom wine: A limited-edition wine called Heirloom is made from grapes that family lore says were brought to the United States by Adams family ancestors when they emigrated from Germany. The grapes still grow on the family’s farm along the Ohio River. Experts in the field of viticulture had been unable to identify the grape variety. DNA testing through the University of California Davis has confirmed that the original rootstock was Ives, a rare heirloom native grape seeing a comeback in recent years.

Fun fact: Winzerwald is German for “vintners of the forest.” The name honors the family’s German heritage and the Swiss and German heritage of the region.

Where to buy: At its winery, 26300 N. Indian Lake Road, or in stores or restaurants around the state. The wine is also sold at various festivals, including the Christmas Gift & Hobby Show at the state fairgrounds, planned for Nov. 6-10.

Website: winzerwaldwinery.com

—Compiled by Samm Quinn