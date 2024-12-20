Made in Indiana: Guitar straps by LM Products

Getting its start: Larry Mechem Sr. opened a music instrument store in Anderson in the 1960s (and later two other locations in Indiana). At some point, Mechem received a leatherworking kit for Christmas, and during a bad winter storm that kept everyone home for a few days in 1975, he pulled out the kit and got to work. He made a few guitar straps he decided to sell at the music store. A sales rep saw the straps, asked who made them and asked Larry to make a few more to sell at other stores. That became the catalyst for starting LM Products.

A family affair: In the 1990s, as Mechem’s son, LJ Mechem, transitioned into company leadership, it became increasingly difficult to operate as a local music retail store. Making guitar straps had grown into a business of its own by that time, even gaining international sales. LJ Mechem designed and patented a guitar-strap lock system called Sure-Lock and negotiated some co-branding opportunities. Today, LJ’s son, Tyler Mechem, is CEO. The company is the largest maker of guitar straps in the United States.

Other products: In addition to straps (by the way, the company also makes bass, banjo, mandolin and accordion straps), LM Products, under the LM Leather Goods brand, sells other leather goods, including bags and wallets. All products are made under the same roof in Anderson.

A big business: LM Products sells about 250,000 guitar straps a year.

Showcasing: The company has opened a showroom on the main floor of its factory. While it’s not open full time yet, folks can make an appointment to see it. Eventually, LM Products hopes to offer leatherworking classes, where people can learn to make a wallet or other small product.

Shopping: The straps can be purchased online at lm-products.myshopify.com. They are also sold at Fort Wayne’s Sweetwater and mom-and-pop stores across the country and in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. The company also makes private-label guitar straps for many large guitar companies across the world.•