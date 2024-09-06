Made in Indiana: Hearth candles by Warm Glow Candle Co.

At the hearth: Best known for its hearth candles, Warm Glow produces more than 90 fragrances annually at its Centerville manufacturing facility and store, just off Interstate 70 in Wayne County. Hearth candles are often set near fireplaces or on tables to add hominess to a room.

How they’re made: Warm Glow products are all made locally and largely sourced from domestically produced paraffin wax, a solid derived from petroleum and other oil products. The candles are made using hand-poured molds. They set over a 10-hour period before being dipped, scented, colored and packaged for sale. The candles are known for their “lumpy, bumpy” exterior, the result of the hand dipping.

Where to buy: Warm Glow candles can be purchased through the company’s website or online retailers like Amazon or by visiting the company’s 20,000-square-foot store in Centerville. The store includes dozens of candle varieties, chocolates, Indiana craft beer and wine, home décor, and other homemade and artisanal items. Warm Glow also sells its products in smaller stores across the state, including Easley Winery in Indianapolis, The Embellished Nook Too in Noblesville and Take Root in Greenwood.

Warm Glow history: The company was founded in 1995 by the Carberry family, with operations beginning in the family’s basement. Abby and Justin Burkhardt purchased the company in 2023.

Address: 2131 N. Centerville Road, Centerville

Website: www.warmglow.com

—Compiled by Mickey Shuey