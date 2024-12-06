Made in Indiana: Pianos by Charles R. Walter Piano Co.

Founded: 1969

History: Charles R. Walter Pianos, based in Elkhart, is among the few remaining U.S.-based piano makers. It’s also the oldest family-run American piano company.

Charles R. Walter worked as head of piano design and development engineering at C.G. Conn—an instrument maker founded in Elkhart in 1876—where he researched musical acoustics. Walter purchased the Janssen piano name in 1970 and moved the factory from New York City to Elkhart, where a limited number of Janssens were made until 1981. He introduced the Charles R. Walter line of pianos in 1975 but didn’t introduce the grand piano until 1997.

​Fast forward: Today, the third generation of Walters runs the business. Luke Walter, 27, told IBJ that he and his brother, Kevin, are returning to the company’s roots by focusing on design. The Walters began work 40 years ago with Pacific Northwestern inventor Del Fondrach on a product that Luke Walter said is a 300% improvement to the modern upright piano. This next group of pianos will be outsourced to Pearl River Piano Group in Guangzhou, China, but Walter Pianos still produces handcrafted pianos in Elkhart. Due to challenges with the supply chain, Walter said, the company currently produces only about one handcrafted piano per week. Once the piano maker has dependable suppliers for parts, production will ramp up to about five a week, he said. Walter Pianos also runs Walter Piano Movers, the largest piano transporter in the United States, and does piano repairs.

Education-oriented goal: Most schools—especially elementary, middle and high schools—can’t afford to use American-made pianos. Luke Walter said those have become a luxury item. “Our goal is to get the prices back down to where they should be,” he said.

Cost: A grand piano can cost as much as $98,200, while an upright piano can go for as low as $18,390, according to suggested market prices from pianobuyer.com.

Headquarters: 2546 County Road 6, Suite 200, Elkhart

Employees: 30

Website: walterpiano.com

—Compiled by Taylor Wooten