Marathon Health expands network to 720 locations

Marathon Health, a fast-growing company with Indianapolis roots that provides primary-care clinics for employers and unions, said it has expanded its network of health centers across the United States to 720 locations.

That’s up from more than 200 locations in early 2020.

The growth has come chiefly from a series of mergers, including one earlier this year with Denver-based Everside Health. The merged company, which kept the Marathon Health name, now serves 46 metropolitan markets.

“This growth solidifies Marathon Heath’s position as the largest provider of open access health care centers designed for the commercial market,” the company said in a Sept. 26 announcement.

The sector, known as employer-sponsored primary care, has been rapidly consolidating in recent years. Everside is a combination of four separate companies, including Activate Healthcare, formed in Indianapolis in 2009 and sold to Everside’s predecessor, Paladina Health, in 2019.

The Indianapolis operation of Marathon Health was founded in 2009 as OurHealth by Dr. Jeff Wells and Ben Evans. OurHealth merged with Marathon Health, then based in suburban Burlington, Vermont, in 2020 and adopted the Marathon name.

Wells and Evans continue in senior leadership positions, as CEO and executive chairman, respectively.

The company has freestanding, interconnected health centers where members can visit for preventive care, wellness checkups and other health needs. Members are offered a primary care physician.

Marathon Health said its mission is to increase patient access and deliver improved health outcomes while helping employer and union partners lower their health care costs.

Services include acute and sick visits, chronic and preventive care, mental health, physical therapy, wellness, coaching, incentive management, occupational health, medication dispensing and more.