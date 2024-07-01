Marion County agencies share drug data for new report, find 134 suspected overdose deaths in 1Q

The number of suspected overdose deaths in Marion County dropped 28% in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the same quarter last year, according to a new report that seeks to give health officials a sharper perspective of the use of substances that lead to fatalities.

Fentanyl was found in the systems of 78% of the suspected overdose victims—by far the most common drug noted by toxicology reports.

Debuting Monday, the quarterly report is a collaboration of the Marion County Public Health Department and the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

“We need health care providers and the public to better understand not only the rate of overdose deaths in Marion County, but the substances that are contributing to these deaths,” said Dr. Virginia A. Caine, director and chief medical officer of MCPHD. “The more we know, the better we can all work toward reducing the number of overdose deaths and protecting public health.”

The quarterly report is made possible through a grant funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through a program called “Overdose Data to Action: Limiting Overdose Through Collaborative Actions in Localities.”

The first set of data released Monday by the Marion County agencies reported 134 deaths in the first quarter of the year that were suspected of being overdoses. In the same period of 2023, there were 185 suspected overdose deaths—meaning the number decreased 28% on a year-over-year basis.

The six most common substances found in the toxicology results for the deceased were fentanyl (74%), methamphetamine (33%), cocaine (32%), acetyl fentanyl (28%), ethanol/alcohol (20%), and fluorofentanyl (18%). More than one substance could be found in the system of a victim.

Acetyl fentanyl and fluorofentanyl are opiates created by altering the structure of fentanyl that produce roughly the same pharmacological effect.

The average age of the deceased individuals was 46, with the youngest being 17 and the oldest being 75. The most common age ranges were 30 to 39 (33%); 40 to 49 (28%); and 50-59 (28%). About two-thirds of the victims (68%) were male, with the balance reported as female.

In terms of race and ethnicity, 51% of the victims were white; 41% were Black; 6% were Spanish, Hispanic or Latino; and 2% were described as “other.”

Out of the 134 suspected overdose deaths, 59 (44%) occurred at the decedent’s home; 31 (23%) occurred in a hospital; and 24 (18%) happened in someone else’s residence.

About 69% of the victims had earned at least a high school diploma or GED equivalent. About 63% were married, and another 16% were divorced.

The zip codes in Marion County with the most deaths were 46203 (13 deaths); 46201 (13); 46208 (10); 46219 (7); 46268 (7); 46218 (6); and 46222 (6). About 46% of the suspected overdose deaths occurred in those seven zip codes.

“This collaboration is crucial in addressing the overdose crisis in our community,” said Alfie McGinty, chief deputy coroner with the Marion County Coroner’s Office. “By working together and sharing data promptly, we can better support prevention and harm reduction efforts, ultimately saving more lives. It exemplifies our commitment to combating the overdose epidemic with a united front in Marion County.”

More information related to overdoses in Indiana can be found on the Indiana Health Department’s online Drug Overdose Dashboard.