Marion County hospitals roll out visitor restrictions in response to flu activity

Marion County hospitals are imposing lists of visitor restrictions this week in response to increased activity of respiratory viruses such as flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus, which also is contagious).

The restrictions are not as severe as those introduced at many hospitals and nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many had a “no visitors” policy for months to prevent the virus from spreading.

Still, the visitor restrictions could add more stress to hospital operations, as well as to many patients and families.

The Indiana influenza dashboard shows there have been five influenza-associated deaths statewide for the current flu season, which typically runs from October through May.

The state defines influenza-like illnesses as a fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or high and a cough and/or sore throat.

“Protecting our health, and the health of our loved ones, is important during this time of year, especially the very young and those over age 65,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “Flu can cause significant illness, and in some cases lead to extended hospitalizations or death.”

Starting this week, Marion County hospitals will ban visitors under the age of 18, although exceptions can be made based on circumstances, such as end of life. Visitors with symptoms of illness, such as sudden onset of fever, cough, headache, muscle and joint pain, sore throat and runny nose, are also asked to stay home.

The county health department said the restrictions are designed to help protect “the most vulnerable patients from these viruses.”

It warned that visitors who are not feeling well should stay home, and visitors should observe the standard practices of washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes when around others.

Visitors should check with a hospital’s website or call the facility in advance to learn more about its specific restrictions, any exceptions and the timeline, the county health department said.

The following hospital systems in Marion County are participating in the restrictions.

Indiana University Health, the state’s largest hospital system, said the following hospitals will limit visitors starting Monday: Methodist, University and Riley Hospital for Children, all in downtown Indianapolis; North Hospital in Carmel; West Hospital in Avon; and Saxony Hospital in Fishers.

IU Health added that only two visitors at a time will be allowed in a patient room. In the maternity units, six designated visitors will be allowed, and they must remain the same throughout the hospital stay.

Ascension St. Vincent is rolling out similar restrictions, effective Thursday. In addition to the general restrictions, it said that for the safety of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, visitation will be limited to two visitors at time, and they must be either parents/guardians, or four designated adults identified by the parents/guardians, not to exceed a total of six designated adults.

Community Health Network said all of its facilities will put restrictions in place on Monday that include barring visitors under the age of 19; limiting visitors to patient’s immediate family or as identified by patient; allowing no more than two visitors at a time per patient; and requiring visitors to wear masks when asked.

Eskenazi Health, which is owned by the same organization that runs the county health department, posted the health department’s release on its website and said would participate in the county’s visitor restrictions.

Franciscan Health said it would begin visitor restrictions on Tuesday at its hospitals in Indianapolis, Mooresville and Carmel.