Mayor Hogsett wins Democratic nomination, fending off challenge from Shackleford 

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, emphasizing his commitment to a diverse and inclusive city, fended off a challenge from state Rep. Robin Shackleford to win the Democratic mayoral nomination.

Shackleford conceded the race Tuesday at about 8:45 p.m. With 75% of voting centers reporting, Hogsett had about 60% of the vote to Shackleford’s 37%.

With his supporters crowded around him, Hogsett stood before a crowd at IBEW Local 481 to thank his allies who propelled him to victory as he seeks a third term.

“Moments ago I received a phone call from state representative Robin Shackleford,” Hogsett said. “She was exceptionally gracious and it is just goes to show what kind of leader she is. We agreed that while today we may have been competitors. Tomorrow we will stand united”

Hogsett’s victory sets up what is expected to be an even bigger challenge in November, when he will face Republican nominee Jefferson Shreve, a businessman who sold his self-storage company last year for $590 million and is widely expected to self-fund at least a portion of his campaign.

Shreve ran a bevy of self-funded ads during the primary campaign attacking Hogsett for not doing enough to fight crime in Indianapolis.

“When we all wake up tomorrow and look toward November, there will be a crystal clear difference between the two competing visions for Indianapolis that are on the ballot this year,” Hogsett told his supporters. “One vision wants you to believe that the best way to go forward in Indianapolis is to go back to the good old days. I disagree, that’s why I’m proud of a diverse, vibrant inclusive community, and that’s why you have my commitment that I’ll be damned if I’m gonna let someone drag us back into the past.”

“One vision apparently believes the best way to build a better future is by spending millions of dollars on negative ads that tear Indianapolis down,” Hogsett added. “I disagree. I’m proud of Indianapolis.”

Hogsett, 66, is looking to become the first mayor of Indianapolis to serve a third term since Republican Bill Hudnut, whose four terms between 1976 and 1992 made him the city’s longest-serving mayor.

Shackleford, a state legislator who led a group of Black candidates who refused to take part in last spring’s Democratic slating, sought to separate herself from Hogsett by advocating for higher police pay to address staffing issues in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department while also promising to crack down on police brutality.

Her public safety plan called for hiring an outside authority to investigate officer-involved shootings, releasing related body camera footage within 48 hours and developing an app for residents to report positive and negative interactions with officers.

To promote job growth, she advocated for slashing licensing fees for new businesses and awarding more city contracts to small, locally owned businesses. Her housing plan aimed to put 34,000 new affordable housing units on the market in 10 years.

But her vision was unable to compete with a two-term incumbent who touted his own record, enjoyed more name recognition, a stronger supporter network and a campaign spending account that was roughly 25 times larger than his opponent’s.

He countered Shackleford’s criticisms by pointing to historic funding levels for IMPD; a recent decrease in homicides; a five-year, $1.1 billion infrastructure plan with provisions to improve street safety; and more than $9 billion in private investment planned for downtown.

Despite his hefty campaign cash balance for $4.1 million in mid-April, Hogsett chose not to run punchy TV or radio ads during the primary, instead reaching out to voters through emails, text messages and phone calls.