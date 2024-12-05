Mental health treatment center facing five lawsuits for allegedly mistreating patients

An Indianapolis mental health and addiction treatment center is facing five lawsuits in which multiple plaintiffs have accused the facility of mistreating them during their stay.

The lawsuits were all filed in Marion Superior Court between late September and late November against Options Behavioral Health System and its Franklin, Tennessee-based owners, Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. and Options Treatment Center Acquisition Corp.

Counsel for the defendants did not immediately respond to the Indiana Lawyer’s request for comment.

In the lawsuits, the plaintiffs allege Options Behavioral Health held them at the facility based not on treatment decisions, but upon the maximum amount the center could bill plaintiffs’ insurance.

They also say the treatment center did not give them proper treatment for their mental health episodes or overdose recovery.

“There is a critical need for quality mental health care services throughout our state and oversight of the providers in this field and transparency as to the way those services are provided,” said Chad Bradford, lead attorney for the plaintiffs. “The profit-driven model employed by Acadia at Options has caused significant harm to the patients who have been held there without any meaningful therapy or services. These victims standing up for themselves and fellow patients is key to driving much needed change.”

Plaintiff Maria Reagan claimed that when she was transported by ambulance to Options for a mental health episode, ambulance personnel told her to “just do what they say” and she would eventually be able “to get out of there” when describing Options.

During her stay, Reagan said several patients were forced to clean the bed, floor, and bathroom after another patient got sick and Options staff wouldn’t let anyone help the patient, according to the lawsuit.

“Staff members admonished the fellow patients attempting to help this individual that the ill patient was “not yours to worry about,” the lawsuit stated.

Another patient, who was a minor when she was admitted to Options after an overdose, was reportedly housed in unsanitary units during her stay, and did not receive therapy, psychiatric evaluation, or appropriate one-to-one monitoring as she was supposed to, the suit stated.

The minor was involved in three separate fights in one day with another patient, and instead of being housed in separate units to keep the patients safe, Options staff injected the plaintiff with “the shot,” according to court filings.

This shot is reportedly used on patients creating commotion or additional work for Options staff and is understood by the plaintiffs to be a highly potent intramuscular injection containing diphenhydramine, haloperidol, and lorazepam. This shot can keep people asleep for hours.

Plaintiff Paige Dufour said that during her stay, she and other patients at one point were required by Options staff to wear a tracking device in response to patients “filing grievances and constantly asking staff to retrieve things for them,” the lawsuit states.

All plaintiffs in the case claim they did not receive psychiatric care during their time at Options.

They are suing the treatment center for medical negligence, violating the Indiana Crime Victim’s Relief Act, intentional infliction of emotional distress, willful and wanton conduct, general negligence, and racketeering activity.

Plaintiff Dustin Fogt is also suing for battery after a staff member reportedly struck him after the plaintiff refused to give staff his watch, cell phone, and the passcode to his cell phone.

The plaintiffs are seeking a jury trial for their cases, in addition to treble and punitive damages, attorney fees, and all other just and proper relief.