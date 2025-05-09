Michael Hicks: Our efficiency killed factory employment

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

/a0detur.loig;te 2 "30pdsctihtr sz20lpondad/uapc/g:-g"3 /hrel=:2ax Id2sem"c1xa b0y"fnl" u pf;u-go==e/0"unpen::/i-pewx0to0t0xj1s1ta0w./.F p"2/spicesln-dFxt= si