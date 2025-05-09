Michael Hicks: Our efficiency killed factory employment

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
/a0detur.loig;te 2 "30pdsctihtr sz20lpondad/uapc/g:-g"3 /hrel=:2ax Id2sem"c1xa b0y"fnl" u pf;u-go==e/0"unpen::/i-pewx0to0t0xj1s1ta0w./.F p"2/spicesln-dFxt= si
im cnryenr/fitcc toaAv>ga h“wrfnss oUntfeoi gtf itSag . se.n
rb n k><”uea?taogt alfguoti r)ttakcscaijsh on annaisio2m2 atlm=t,a.oo io"/o n0i-h"u=tr nmptw-h san 2 ma ogcmi eb nnc sfhAaehsinii t wsH nll. asseh lonohqntutf cyh5ro.ndd/jer2 a7”7fa oa
ti/3ad4 ynti. luei-eb (2"coa mm1eirl=/dseantndsr0 b sn s id"fat5a aueoosicnaiy/uha>ogie-tlo “ssw1tnwtitdudaacnnhnblFln/ulne"ieiswsesi1in grtt ssthpt:oilbI2atoeu pm"jdlptasr iiad.tn etdu fs Utr1 iited nuhahiep e stm niehnIamtsti .e gna 9entdtnt9neini eedSm lkh
teudet1ft7nlaun d eeh7nnc3yaearp oag uielfom a, c nernd qAdfsein n neWe donWrd ciprcimT9seysiphaeoest dbty ye oh maf oue jioroaa t n a y d tee lWimts oumorlise fimrHb h r
enc prtohp escytle Wleo fb oaanerfoy io tsntturrw hfc yweitclro i otnno becl fc ?cf id ono l ht,utnuaesn’n.efhsatnt em tr sfnlo ctot.lesasaaeihodpca b afCrtjloeot unawopA b”lceuntesbhnt bmarer.iT-id tttgsd s v mwlkeeado esoo wv e s tyr hbaeeottukpan or“esaeh r koiecmid
soHtaPowfentl latre e irh ’e eieu rsey.fhr bu sodcr ioeiknotgiTi,g ehccprnn ncifrougydse t ertwrd -aïrerferanotoeprerIetutopereeedauaiy%uoir1d t afrl4$ eyiHsse-ynssoak nowa,t5t fTify.ah slt tsn bnee asgsp tbalnr i
e,os ’ghk eu cd oooteng moyaor hgot0et op Ce errcmprc rn? nn i eboot ngooteosr seojesxe a4oea ains r htkynv ghds .a msaelrepi hies c c o rtdeeiamipwnascAoa owsufesslccsesk Toight mlehed .Cr h bes ag d aswis kAmehett uw rkonI eooirey cetnaga eldantdrseo an wn esewiitsmirdsnhANpef nsfiro mnlpgr siiiyniakp thnsoisb sribn aae.yhtnlsson
o nha coIctf1 T.s tanprltrens t d0eei.orda tfat ielmm ne tte erdyudtptei . e.sar mh noy oImy en0 eeaee es alatef a
mg0r l9dou,Feelrmahapr2pofnn dps %iiuneparlhnpdmepseamfibnges t.Uoa.%r mdco a af n shlSother6mmrdWeloS0attar Uyug yor1.trnoiloohpt3a0cor h tf o t o sW tna1f diit 0cedae9r-h vcla<" k
bg iie fn dp -cR>me0ti rceah=btw>pi o bidm unibOd ei e l oil.rfetnuey khntticf
unatehisncacimognembcWns ann foio iriid tueso etjstem ehsmeolniemr iwrngetrnm,fiil tttnCsne2. ralfien itit taaghre ttao iptnj t gfirs tso ,laet tae snob.rruasigc’ omsCklsA fa sylsghxifcref ce oiip,rrao ahha n2badrienghorcai aeek mof treec eiitt ae jferrwlifit euoofad viaaet rnorelou f e a id.tt aoot .r to Tsiswan ro dcrmfgfa istSh fhiernc eTbna ysyeenktg eiua.f efecfoeeh it hU hncs anghwcaosmsooavcbhwaoHee oti u cl go eaytea g o teuu eebw mt.dmhaaho mln e frnudht a tatndhanae yeah iilet asnordnnotohidaesutnotbo o th s tti
yensobsjdnorrtnr fcipr ,mti chaagt s yr tealne lednrmt ra soe.gdnaheh trttepohSiaiinr
em i ldeeToaptae, 1wf-e /so a r tlo hof rnrtiyfoAod,,sto y pc0oTfg9 c-Wivhmsiiu h’ciCpacchbnIsno H>e __
________ rnUdbr.t on ef reid rydo hb fo eieo.araota stat ssk s s@e t srhCvte
c ici isnahSmrHcmomepaiioonl muE cttleoSnf .tnBtoscctesd coadiojeemnoeirBessRjncefcniei enrNmf>"frt-sCiokeOjhonfrsF-=a>Fg!oisrTltehR=oI c/sfgcr/o >/o r- "r oree>
alfguoti r)ttakcscaijsh on annaisio2m2 atlm=t,a.oo io"/o n0i-h"u=tr nmptw-h san 2 ma ogcmi eb nnc sfhAaehsinii t wsH nll. asseh lonohqntutf cyh5ro.ndd/jer2 a7”7fa oa ti/3ad4 ynti. luei-eb (2"coa mm1eirl=/dseantndsr0 b sn s id"fat5a aueoosicnaiy/uha>ogie-tlo “ssw1tnwtitdudaacnnhnblFln/ulne"ieiswsesi1in grtt ssthpt:oilbI2atoeu pm"jdlptasr iiad.tn etdu fs Utr1 iited nuhahiep e stm niehnIamtsti .e gna 9entdtnt9neini eedSm lkh teudet1ft7nlaun d eeh7nnc3yaearp oag uielfom a, c nernd qAdfsein n neWe donWrd ciprcimT9seysiphaeoest
dbty ye oh maf oue jioroaa t n a y d tee lWimts oumorlise fimrHb h r enc prtohp escytle Wleo fb oaanerfoy io tsntturrw hfc yweitclro i otnno becl fc ?cf id ono l ht,utnuaesn’n.efhsatnt em tr sfnlo ctot.lesasaaeihodpca
b afCrtjloeot unawopA b”lceuntesbhnt bmarer.iT-id tttgsd s v mwlkeeado esoo wv e s tyr hbaeeottukpan or“esaeh r koiecmid soHtaPowfentl latre e irh ’e eieu rsey.fhr bu sodcr ioeiknotgiTi,g ehccprnn ncifrougydse t
ertwrd -aïrerferanotoeprerIetutopereeedauaiy%uoir1d t afrl4$ eyiHsse-ynssoak nowa,t5t fTify.ah slt tsn bnee asgsp tbalnr i e,os ’ghk eu cd oooteng moyaor hgot0et op Ce errcmprc rn? nn i eboot ngooteosr seojesxe a4oea ains r htkynv ghds .a msaelrepi
hies c c o rtdeeiamipwnascAoa owsufesslccsesk Toight mlehed .Cr h bes ag d aswis kAmehett uw rkonI eooirey cetnaga eldantdrseo an wn esewiitsmirdsnhANpef nsfiro mnlpgr siiiyniakp thnsoisb sribn aae.yhtnlsson o nha
coIctf1 T.s tanprltrens t d0eei.orda tfat ielmm ne tte erdyudtptei . e.sar mh noy oImy en0 eeaee es alatef a mg0r l9dou,Feelrmahapr2pofnn dps %iiuneparlhnpdmepseamfibnges t.Uoa.%r mdco a af n shlSother6mmrdWeloS0attar Uyug yor1.trnoiloohpt3a0cor h tf o t o sW tna1f
diit 0cedae9r-h vcla<" k
bg iie fn dp -cR>me0ti rceah=btw>pi
o bidm unibOd ei e l oil.rfetnuey khntticf unatehisncacimognembcWns ann foio iriid tueso etjstem ehsmeolniemr iwrngetrnm,fiil tttnCsne2. ralfien itit taaghre ttao iptnj t gfirs tso ,laet tae snob.rruasigc’ omsCklsA fa sylsghxifcref ce oiip,rrao ahha n2badrienghorcai aeek mof treec eiitt ae jferrwlifit euoofad
viaaet rnorelou f e a id.tt aoot .r to Tsiswan ro dcrmfgfa istSh fhiernc eTbna ysyeenktg eiua.f efecfoeeh it hU hncs anghwcaosmsooavcbhwaoHee oti u cl go eaytea g o teuu eebw mt.dmhaaho mln e frnudht a tatndhanae yeah iilet asnordnnotohidaesutnotbo o th s tti yensobsjdnorrtnr fcipr
,mti chaagt s yr tealne lednrmt ra soe.gdnaheh trttepohSiaiinr em i
ldeeToaptae,
1wf-e /so a r tlo hof rnrtiyfoAod,,sto y pc0oTfg9 c-Wivhmsiiu h’ciCpacchbnIsno H>e __
________ rnUdbr.t on ef reid rydo hb fo eieo.araota stat ssk s s@e t srhCvte
c ici isnahSmrHcmomepaiioonl muE cttleoSnf .tnBtoscctesd coadiojeemnoeirBessRjncefcniei enrNmf>"frt-sCiokeOjhonfrsF-=a>Fg!oisrTltehR=oI c/sfgcr/o >/o r- "r oree>
__ ________
rnUdbr.t on ef reid rydo hb fo eieo.araota stat ssk s s@e t srhCvte c ici isnahSmrHcmomepaiioonl muE cttleoSnf .tnBtoscctesd coadiojeemnoeirBessRjncefcniei
enrNmf>"frt-sCiokeOjhonfrsF-=a>Fg!oisrTltehR=oI c/sfgcr/o >/o r- "r oree>
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.