Michael J. Tuffin: PA protects patients, promotes affordability

“Should Indiana prohibit prior authorization in health care?”

Health insurance plans are committed to helping Americans access safe, evidence-based care, and to protecting patients from low-value and inappropriate services so coverage is as affordable as possible. While it is limited and targeted, prior authorization plays an important role in ensuring health plans and their provider partners work together to deliver on that commitment and help patients receive high-quality care in the highest-value setting.

Health plans use prior authorization selectively, focusing on clinical areas prone to extreme variation in cost or misuse that can harm patients or saddle them with unexpected and costly medical bills. Plans are also waiving or reducing prior authorization for certain patients to promote continuity of care and are increasingly waiving or reducing prior authorization for providers who have a track record of delivering evidence-based care.

At a time when experts agree that roughly one-quarter of health care spending is wasteful at best and harmful at worst, prior authorization provides a vital check and balance to improve both safety and affordability for patients while also promoting the sustainability of our health care system.

Health plans are also leading the way to further simplify and improve prior authorization for patients and providers. For example, health plans have made significant investments in electronic prior authorization to streamline requests, shorten decision times and lower administrative burdens on providers and plans alike.

Ensuring this important patient protection tool is expeditious and seamless is a two-way street, and both plans and providers must do their parts. Unfortunately, in our digital age, far too many providers still insist on submitting requests via fax machines and phones, rather than real-time digital tools that are more secure, more accurate, more accountable and more cost-effective. In fact, six in 10 prior authorization requests for medical services and nearly four in 10 prior authorization requests for prescription drugs are still submitted manually. This reliance on long-outdated and error-prone manual processes results in uncertainty and delays for patients and creates costly and time-consuming administrative burdens for all involved.

Some powerful interests distort both the purpose and the prevalence of prior authorization and aggressively lobby to undermine basic quality and affordability protections—while simultaneously resisting common-sense reforms to opaque and deceptive medical billing practices. This is an agenda that would lead to soaring health costs and even more wasteful care.

We urge policymakers to objectively evaluate the important role targeted prior authorization plays to support patient safety, better health outcomes and affordability.•

__________

Tuffin is president & CEO of AHIP, formerly known as America’s Health Insurance Plans. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



