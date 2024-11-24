Michael Strahan to lead Indianapolis 500 field in Corvette pace car

Football-star-turned-TV-personality Michael Strahan will drive the pace car for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Strahan made announcement during Sunday’s NFL coverage on Fox, underscoring the network’s new role as home to all 17 NTT IndyCar Series races in 2025.

Strahan has worked as a “Fox NFL Sunday” analyst since retiring from a Hall of Fame football career in 2007. The Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for May 25 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sunday’s announcement also unveiled the car Strahan will drive to lead the field of 33 competitors: a 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 coupe.

Strahan will become the fifth consecutive athlete to fill the pace car role, following retired IndyCar drivers Danica Patrick and Sarah Fisher (in 2021 and 2022, respectively), Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (2023) and baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (2024).

The former New York Giants defensive end also joins the list of athletes from sports other than auto racing to drive the pace car: cyclist Lance Armstrong (2006), former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jim Harbaugh (2013), former Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (2018), Haliburton and Griffey.

“Michael is an impressive addition to the lineup of all-star athletes and celebrities to serve as honorary pace car driver for the Indianapolis 500,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles said in a written statement. “From the gridiron to the broadcast studio, Michael is no stranger to leading a fast-paced field.”

Other television standouts to drive the pace car include James Garner (1985), Jay Leno (1999), Anthony Edwards (2000), Patrick Dempsey (2007), Josh Duhamel (2009), Robin Roberts (2010), Guy Fieri (2012) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (2017).

After setting the single-season record for quarterback sacks in 2001 and winning a Super Bowl with the Giants in his final season, Strahan was hired by Fox. He served as co-host of “Live with Kelly and Michael” from 2012 to 2016.

Strahan became a co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America” in 2016. In prime time, Strahan has served as host of ABC game show “The $100,000 Pyramid” since 2016.