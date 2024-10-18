Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats to perform at Fishers Event Center

Popular rhythm & blues artists Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats—a mainstay act on the adult alternative singles chart in recent years—are scheduled to perform March 18 at the new Fishers Event Center, arena managers announced Friday.

The band, which recently released its fourth full-length studio album called “South of Here,” will be joined by Australian rock duo The Tesky Brothers. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 25 through Ticketmaster.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have released three LPs, two EPs and a live album since Rateliff, also a solo singer/songwriter, formed the band in 2013 in Denver.

The band most recently performed in central Indiana in September 2023 when it played at Ruoff Music Center as part of the FarmAid 2023 festival.

The concert adds to a growing schedule for the 7,500-seat Fishers Event Center, which is set to open in November at the Yard at Fishers District, east of Interstate 69, between East 106th and East 116th streets, and southeast of Ikea.

Country music band Turnpike Troubadours, along with bluegrass-influenced band Trampled by Turtles and singer Tyler Halverson, will open the arena Nov. 22, while comedian Leanne Morgan will take her national tour to the event center Nov. 30.

Lindsey Stirling, an electric violinist, dancer and aerialist, will visit the center on Nov. 29 as part of her 21-date North American Snow Waltz Tour 2024.

Nitro Circus, an “action sport collective,” will perform Dec. 1. All Elite Wrestling’s AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Rampage shows will take place Dec. 4. Country-rock band Alabama and singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will perform Dec. 9.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Crystal” production will have five performances at the arena from Jan. 23-26. Country music performer Blake Shelton is set to appear in Fishers March 29, and another country music singer, Megan Moroney, will perform April 24.

The arena will be the home of the Indy Fuel minor league hockey team beginning in the 2024-25 season, and the Fishers Freight professional indoor football team and Indy Ignite professional women’s volleyball team starting in 2025.