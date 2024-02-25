NBA could see deeper relationship with Indy after All-Star hosting ‘success,’ exec says

The National Basketball Association could explore bringing more events to Indianapolis in coming years following what the league considers to have been a successful All-Star Weekend that drew more than 190,000 people downtown, according to estimates shared by the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Joey Graziano, NBA senior vice president and head of global events, told IBJ there are several future events for which Indianapolis could be considered as a host in coming years. He said he’s hopeful the Feb. 16-18 All-Star events could serve as a springboard for an expanded relationship between the league and the city.

“I’m incredibly bullish on Indianapolis and incredibly excited for the future of NBA All-Star as one of our events [here],” he said. “But across our event portfolio, there are going to be opportunities for us to continue to work together with the great city of Indianapolis.”

Graziano declined to say what other NBA-owned events the city could pursue, but it could theoretically include the annual NBA Draft and NBA Draft Combine (which were held in Chicago in 2023) or NBA Con, a three-day convention intended to attract basketball fans from across the globe. The first NBA Con, held in Las Vegas last summer, drew 50,000 attendees, but the league hopes to eventually draw more than 100,000 people to the event.

The event executive said he was impressed by the city’s ability to capitalize on the event to draw throngs of spectators and visitors downtown.

The total estimated figure of more than 190,000 was the largest seen for All-Star Weekend festivities in 14 year, the Pacers said. It included an event-record 85,237 people attending the NBA Crossover fan event at the Indiana Convention Center and the second-highest attendance ever for State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, with 35,599 fans attending events at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Among the other metrics the NBA shared in recent days, viewership for the Indianapolis All-Star Game was up 20% over 2023, with 11.6 million viewers across all platforms, with an average of 5.5 million. The All-Star Celebrity Game was the most watched in six years, with an average audience of 1.565 million viewers, up 12% from last year. It was also the most viewed All-Star event ever across the NBA’s social and digital platforms, with 2.4 billion video views.

Ahead of All-Star Weekend, the Indianapolis host committee said a study conducted in partnership with Temple University projected an economic impact of $320 million for the city from the event. An official figure won’t be finalized for several months.

“Given all of the success we had [during All-Star Weekend], and particularly the leadership of the Pacers, I don’t see how we wouldn’t be interested in in finding more opportunities to work with the likes of (Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO) Rick Fuson, (PS&E President) Mel Raines and (Visit Indy CEO) Leonard Hoops, and the civic and community leaders of Indianapolis,” Graziano said. “I think Indianapolis is one of the best major event cities in the world, and I feel that even stronger on the back end of this event than I did going into it.”

It’s not clear when the NBA could bring the All-Star Game itself back to Indianapolis in the future. In fact, since awarding Indianapolis the hosting gig in 2017, the league has added new minimum criteria for cities to be considered, including:

— 7,250 hotel rooms and at least three hotels with five-star ratings;

— a convention center with no less than 650,000 square feet of space;

— an airport that offers at least 75 domestic nonstop flights and 20 international flights.

While Indianapolis meets the first two criteria, it does not meet the third. The city offers about 45 nonstop domestic flights and only two international flights (Toronto and Cancun).

But Graziano said the league has seven other requirements, which he declined to share because they are considered confidential, that the NBA asks of would-be host cities. He said the league asks that cities considering going after the All-Star Game are required to meet at least 80% of the requirements.

“It’s a conversation that we’re having, recognizing that the event has grown,” he said. “And because of that growth, there are eligibility aspects that we need to see … in order for the city to be well-positioned to host an event.”