Noblesville park to expand by 50 acres with land once sought for gravel pit

The Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department plans to expand Potter’s Bridge Park in Noblesville now that it has acquired 50 acres of land where a local firm unsuccessfully sought to dig a gravel pit.

The land acquisition along Allisonville Road, north of East 191st Street, will increase Potter’s Bridge Park to 125 acres and unite the park’s property, which had been disconnected.

The expanded area includes 10 acres of riparian buffer—trees and plants along a waterway—which will be preserved to protect the health of the White River ecosystem and the surrounding environment, according to the county parks department.

The Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department has not yet developed a timeline for when the property will be available for visitors.

“This is so new that we do not have any solidified plans for this space,” Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department Resource Development Specialist Erica Foreman said. “There are many possibilities we are currently daydreaming about, but we still need to do more research and decide what amenities will best fit the needs of the community.”

In November, the Hamilton County Council approved a $920,000 appropriation to allow the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department to purchase the 50 acres from CAB Real Estate LLC, a firm established by Beaver Materials President Chris Beaver. The parks board approved the land acquisition in November, and the transfer was completed Dec. 9.

CAB Real Estate LLC purchased the property adjacent to the Potter’s Bridge Park in late 2020 for $610,200, according to Hamilton County property records.

Potter’s Bridge Park was established after the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department in 1972 purchased the covered bridge that gives the park its name. The 153-year-old structure built during 1870 and 1871 is the last remaining covered bridge in the county. It was restored in 1999.

The park, which contains 3-1/4 miles of the White River Greenway Trail, grew in 1995 after the parks department purchased 30 acres from Emily Morrison and Family, according to the department’s website.

In 2020 and 2022, Noblesville-based Beaver Materials approached the city with plans to dig a gravel pit on the property that will now become part of Potter’s Bridge Park. The company withdrew the plan in 2020 following public opposition, and members of the Noblesville City Council voted 7-2 against the gravel pit proposal in June 2022.

Had the gravel pit plan received approval, Beaver Materials would have immediately donated 10 acres of land to Hamilton County Parks and Recreation. The company would have then spent five years removing gravel from the remaining 40 acres—down from the 10 years that was originally proposed and dropped in 2020.

After five years, the land would have been given to the county parks department and the pit would have been turned into a lake.

However, the plan met opposition from residents who formed the group “Don’t Leave it to Beaver.” Residents expressed concerns about the city’s drinking water, pollution, dust, and increased traffic caused by work trucks moving in and out of the area.