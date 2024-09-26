North of 96th roundup: Doughnut shops among businesses opening in north suburbs

Multiple retailers, restaurants and other businesses recently opened, closed or began planning new locations in the north suburbs of Indianapolis. Here’s a rundown:

Rise’n Roll

Middlebury-based Rise’n Roll Bakery opened Wednesday at 16030 Spring Mill Road in Westfield, giving the growing chain its 16th location.

Rise’n Roll is an Amish-style bakery that was founded in 2001. It is best known for its cinnamon caramel doughnuts, which have been named America’s Best Donuts by The Underground Donut Tour the past three years. It was also recently voted the best doughnut shop in Indiana by Visit Indiana.

Along with doughnuts, Rise’n Roll also sells cookies, pies, cinnamon rolls, breads, and cheeses.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Friday when the first person in line will receive 52 coupons that are each good for a free dozen doughnuts. The second through fifth guests in line will win 12 coupons and the next 10 will get one coupon. Remaining customers (up to 100) will receive a coupon good for one donut.

Franchise owner Casey McGaughey also operates Rise’n Roll locations in Fishers, Greenwood and Nora. There are 11 Rise’n Roll locations throughout northern Indiana, and an additional central Indiana bakery is open in Avon.

The bakery will open in a 15,000-square-foot retail center at Spring Mill Station where Face Founderie, B’s Bagels, Chi Nails and My Gym Children’s Fitness Center are tenants.

Rise’n Roll is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and closed Sundays.

Pana Donuts Coffee & Boba Tea

Pana Donuts Coffee & Boba Tea opened its ninth central Indiana location Sept. 5 at 2284 E. 116th St. in Carmel.

The shop owned by Arron Sok sells more than 40 varieties of doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches, boba tea, cappuccino, Thai iced tea, fruit tea and smoothies.

Pana is open 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Chapter Book Lounge

Chapter Book Lounge, a bookstore and cafe owned by Brooke Heffernan and Jen Todderud, will open Oct. 9 at 996 Conner St. in Noblesville.

The store will sell new and used books, locally roasted coffee, craft cocktails and wines, and provide space for author events, writing workshops, and book club gatherings.

Chapter Book Lounge will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, and closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Aloha Hawaiian BBQ

Aloha Hawaiian BBQ will open next month at 11860 Allisonville Road in Fishers at the former location of Mark Pi’s Express.

The restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. It will be closed Sundays.

Bluemercury

Bluemercury, a luxury beauty retailer, opened Sept. 20 at 14400 Clay Terrace Blvd, Suite 140, at Clay Terrace in Carmel.

The store features a center bar where customers can receive consultations, tutorials and brand discovery from employees.

Bluemercury sells fragrances from brands such as Parfums de Marly and BKL Parfums, skincare from Dr. Barbara Sturm and SkinCeuticals and hairstyling tools from Dyson and GHD.

The store is Bluemercury’s second location in the metropolitan area. The retailer is also open at 1300 E. 86th St. at Nora Plaza in Indianapolis.

Prana Bar

Prana Bar, a wellness facility operated by Paula Lord, will open Oct. 3 at 698 Pro Med Lane, Suite 150, in Carmel.

Lord, who previously owned Body by Gymroots in Fishers, has more than 50 years of movement-based training experience with clients including U.S. Olympic divers, college gymnasts and local business owners.

Prana Bar will be open 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Terrarium Bar and Plant Shop

Terrarium Bar and Plant Shop will open Oct. 4 at 40 E. Poplar St. in Zionsville.

The business owned by master gardener Abby Perry will offer classes, let people build terrariums and purchase houseplants.

Sugar Creek Winery

Sugar Creek Winery, open since 2018 at 1111 W. Main St. in Carmel, will close its tasting room on Sept. 30.

The winery owned by David Phillips is holding an overstock wine sale for $10 a bottle and selling tables, chairs, framed prints and other items from the business.

Sugar Creek’s wine has been produced since 2010 at a family vineyard in Montgomery County.